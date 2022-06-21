Top 15 richest football clubs in South Africa in 2024 (net worth)

The richest football clubs in South Africa invest a lot in the sport. They also get massive support from the government and society. For instance, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has a streamlined Premier Soccer League, comprising the South African Premier Division and the National First Division. The richest team in South Africa has won most of these leagues.

Orlando Pirates' #3 Thembinkosi Lorch fights for the ball with Kaizer Chiefs' #5 Sibongiseni Mthethwa during the Premier Soccer League (PSL). Photo: Phill Magakoe (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) gives each club an R2 million monthly grant. The money comes from television broadcasting rights and national sponsorships. Moreover, a PSL champion receives an R10 million rand prize. In 2019, ABSA increased their sponsorship to the PSL to R39.9 million. Meanwhile, championships like the DStv Premiership also pay handsomely.

What is the richest football clubs in South Africa?

Below is a table of the riches clubs in South Africa. The list is ranked based on the current market value as per the Transfermarkt analysis.

Rank Team Estimated Market value Year founded 1 Mamelodi Sundowns R603 million 1970 2 Orlando Pirates R405 million 1937 3 Kaizer Chiefs R348 million 1970 4 Supersport United R222 million 1994 5 AmaZulu R219 million 1932 6 Stellenbosch FC R208 million 2016 7 Cape Town City R201 million 2016 8 Lamontville Golden Arrows R189 million 1943 9 Sekhukhune United FC R188 million 2019 10 Moroka Swallows FC R154 million 1947 11 Richards Bay R128.55 million 2017 12 Chippa United R128.08 million 2010 13 TS Galaxy R113 million 2015 14 Royal AM R97 million 1983 15 Cape Town Spurs R96 million 1970

Top 15 richest football clubs in South Africa

The amount of wealth a football club owns is not the only factor determining its success but also its ability to trade (buy and sell) the most skilled players in the industry with other teams.

These are the reasons why some teams always dominate top positions in their provinces and nationwide. Below is a list of the richest football clubs in South Africa.

15. Cape Town Spurs - R96 million

Full name: Cape Town Spurs Football Club

Cape Town Spurs Football Club Nicknames: Urban Warriors

Urban Warriors Location: Parow, Cape Town

Parow, Cape Town Year founded: 1970

Cape Town Spurs is based in Parow in the city of Cape Town. It plays in the South African Premier Division. Cape Town Spurs play most of their games at the Athlone Stadium. Cape Town Spurs has a market value of €4.68 million (R96 million).

14. Royal AM - R97 million

Full name: Royal AM Football Club

Royal AM Football Club Nicknames: Thwihli Thwahla

Thwihli Thwahla Location: Durban, KwaZulu Natal

Durban, KwaZulu Natal Year founded: 1983

Royal AM was initially called Real Kings. After Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane purchased it, they renamed it Royal AM.

They acquired the ability to play in the top tier by obtaining the Premiership license from Bloemfontein Celtic in August 2021. Royal AM's current market value is estimated to be €4.73 million (R97 million).

13. TS Galaxy - R113 million

Full name: Tim Sukazi Galaxy

Tim Sukazi Galaxy Nicknames: The Rockets

The Rockets Location: Kameelrivier (Nkangala District Municipality)

Kameelrivier (Nkangala District Municipality) Year founded: 2015

TS Galaxy FC is named after its owner, Tim Sukazi. TS Galaxy became the first team from the lower division to win the Nedbank Cup.

The club obtained Highlands Park's PSL status and competed in the 2020-21 South African Premier Division season, placing ninth. TS Galaxy's net worth is around €5.50 million (R113 million).

12. Chippa United - R128.08 million

The Chippa United team players pose for their team photo during the Absa Premiership match in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Chippa United Football Club

Chippa United Football Club Nicknames: Chilli Boys

Chilli Boys Location: Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape province

Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape province Year founded: 2010

Chippa United is situated in Port Elizabeth. Its nickname is Chilli Boys, and it hosts its home matches at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. It was founded in January 2010; hence, it is among the youngest teams in the Premier Soccer League. The market value of Chippa United FC is €6.23 million (R128 million).

11. Richards Bay - R128.55 million

Full name: Richards Bay Football Club

Richards Bay Football Club Nicknames: The Natal Rich Boys

The Natal Rich Boys Location: Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal

Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal Year founded: 2017

Richards Bay Football team is a South African football team established after Thanda Royal Zulu F.C. owner Pierre Delvaux transferred the club's league status to AmaZulu F.C.

On 7 February 2021, the club recorded their largest win in history, defeating the top Premier Soccer League team, Kaizer Chiefs FC, 2-1 in a Nedbank Cup final 32 encounter. Richards Bay's worth is estimated to be €6.25 million (R128.55 million).

10. Moroka Swallows FC - R154 million

Moroka Swallows players line-up before the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and Moroka Swallows at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Photo: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Moroka Swallows Football Club

Moroka Swallows Football Club Nicknames: The Dube Birds, Amaswaiswai, The Beautiful Birds

The Dube Birds, Amaswaiswai, The Beautiful Birds Location: Soweto, Johannesburg

Soweto, Johannesburg Year founded: 1947

Moroka Swallows FC was founded in 1947. They play their home matches at Dobsonville Stadium. They have won the National First Division, South African Soccer League and Nedbank Cup. Moroka Swallows is among the top 10 richest football clubs in South Africa. It is worth €7.53 million (R154 million).

9. Sekhukhune United FC - R188 million

Full name: Sekhukhune United Football Club

Sekhukhune United Football Club Nicknames: Babina Noko

Babina Noko Location: Kempton Park, Sekhukhune District, Limpopo

Kempton Park, Sekhukhune District, Limpopo Year founded: 2019

Sekhukhune United FC competes in the DStv Premiership, having adopted its current name upon acquiring the National First Division license from Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila. Sekhukhune United FC is set to participate in the MTN 8 and CAF Confederation Cup during the 2023/24 season. The club's worth is €9.20 million (R188 million).

8. Lamontville Golden Arrows - R189 million

Full name: Lamontville Golden Arrows Football Club

Lamontville Golden Arrows Football Club Nicknames: Abafana Bes'thende (The Backheel Boys)

Abafana Bes'thende (The Backheel Boys) Location: Durban

Durban Year founded: 1943

Golden Arrows FC is based in Durban and plays in the Premier Soccer League. In 2000, they won promotion to the PSL by winning the National First Division Coastal Stream. Golden Arrows' worth is €9.23 million (R189 million).

7. Cape Town City - R201 million

Full name: Cape Town City Football Club

Cape Town City Football Club Nicknames: The Citizens, Blue and Gold Army

The Citizens, Blue and Gold Army Location: Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa Year founded: 2016

Cape Town City is situated in Cape Town. Cape Town City FC was formed in 1960, although it was re-branded in 2016. It plays in the Premier Soccer League and hosts its home matches at the Cape Town Stadium. Cape Town City FC's current market value is €9.83 million (R201 million).

6. Stellenbosch FC - R208 million

Full name: Stellenbosch Football Club

Stellenbosch Football Club Nicknames: Stellies

Stellies Location: Stellenbosch, South Africa

Stellenbosch, South Africa Year founded: 2016

Stellenbosch Football Club was founded in 2016 following the relocation of Vasco da Gama F.C. to Stellenbosch, Western Cape. The club has won the National First Division in 2019 and the 2023 Carling Knockout Cup. The current market value of Stellenbosch FC is €10.15 million (R208 million).

5. AmaZulu - R219 million

Full name: AmaZulu Football Club

AmaZulu Football Club Nicknames: Usuthu, Amaqhawe (Heroes)

Usuthu, Amaqhawe (Heroes) Location: Durban in the KwaZulu Natal province

Durban in the KwaZulu Natal province Year founded: 1932

The AmaZulu Football Club is based in Durban city, KwaZulu Natal province. The club's nickname, Usuthu, means a war cry in the Zulu tribe. Zulu migrant workers formed AmaZulu in 1932 as Zulu Royal Conquerors.

The then-Zulu King, Solomon, changed its name to Zulu Royals. In 1985, the National Soccer League was formed, and AmaZulu entered a new phase. AmaZulu is one of the top 5 richest football clubs in South Africa. The club's market value is €10.70 million (R219 million).

4. Supersport United - R222 million

Full name: SuperSport United Football Club

SuperSport United Football Club Nicknames: Matsatsantsa (The Swanky Boys, The Trendsetters)

Matsatsantsa (The Swanky Boys, The Trendsetters) Location: Atteridgeville in Pretoria

Atteridgeville in Pretoria Year founded: 1994

Supersport United is the second richest soccer team in South Africa. The club is in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, and fans nickname it Matsatsantsa and Pitori. In 1994, the team was re-branded from Pretoria City to Supersport United.

It hosts its home matches at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, and its youth academy is among the best in the country. Supersport United's worth is €10.83 million (R222 million).

3. Kaizer Chiefs - R348 million

Footballers of Kaiser Chiefs celebrate their victory at the end of the 2016 Carling Black Label Cup between Kaizer Chiefs F.C. and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium. Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed/Anadolu Agenc

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kaizer Chiefs Football Club

Kaizer Chiefs Football Club Nicknames: AmaKhosi, The Phefeni Boys

AmaKhosi, The Phefeni Boys Location: Naturena, Johannesburg South

Naturena, Johannesburg South Year founded: 1970

Kaizer Chiefs is situated in Naturena, Johannesburg. The team's nickname is Amakhosi, and it plays in the Premier Soccer League. It is known for being rivals with Orlando Pirates. Kaizer Chiefs was formed in 1970 after Kaizer Motaung returned from the USA.

It has since then grown to be among the wealthiest teams in South Africa and boasts of sending many players overseas. Kaizer Chiefs' net worth is €16.98 million (R348 million), thus making it the third richest club in South Africa.

It also has a football academy for junior players. Moreover, most of the highest-paid soccer players in Mzansi come from this club.

2. Orlando Pirates - R405 million

Orlando Pirates' players react during the Nedbank Cup Last 32 football match between Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Orlando Pirates Football Club

Orlando Pirates Football Club Nicknames: The Sea Robbers, Bucs

The Sea Robbers, Bucs Location: Orlando, Soweto

Orlando, Soweto Year founded: 1937

Orlando Pirates is situated in Houghton, Johannesburg. It was initially based in Orlando, Soweto when it was founded in 1937. It set the record of winning the Premier Soccer League title for three consecutive years since its establishment in 1996. Orlando Pirates has an estimated net worth of €29.40 million (R405 million).

1. Mamelodi Sundowns - R603 million

The Mamelodi Sundowns players line up for a team photo prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Quarter Final match. Photo: Matthew Ashton

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club

Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club Nicknames: Bafana ba Style

Bafana ba Style Location: Pretoria, South Africa

Pretoria, South Africa Year founded: 1970

Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club is the richest club in South Africa. The team is situated in Mamelodi in Tshwane. Sundowns officially became a football club in 1970 and became part of the National Soccer League in 1983.

The Mamelodi Sundowns have won the PSL title nine times since its inception in 1996. The team also won the 2016 CAF Club Of The Year and Champions League titles and has sent most of its players overseas.

Business mogul Patrice Motsepe owns Sundowns. The team has a net worth of €29.15 million (R603 million), making it the richest football club in South Africa. Additionally, the club has produced some of the wealthiest soccer players in the country.

Which is the richest club in South Africa in 2024?

Mamelodi Sundowns currently stands in first place among the richest football clubs in South Africa. Its market value is estimated to be €29.15 million (R603 million).

Who is the richest PSL club owner?

Johann Rupert is the richest team owner in South Africa. The Stellenbosch FC's owner is worth $9.7 billion. Patrice Motsepe (Mamelodi Sundowns' owner) comes second with a net worth of $2.6 billion. The third on the list is Kaizer Motaung of Kaizer Chiefs, with a net worth of $60 million.

Which team has more trophies in South Africa?

Kaizer Chiefs boasts a remarkable collection of over 55 trophies. The club was founded on 7 January 1970. The current owner is Kaizer Motaung.

Which is the most successful team in PSL?

Kaizer Chiefs has the most number of titles. The team has over 55 major trophies. Pirates come second with 30 titles, and Sundowns is in third place with 28 trophies.

Which team in South Africa pays the most?

The three most successful clubs in South Africa, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Mamelodi Sundowns, have also played the most leagues in the country.

These richest football clubs in South Africa rarely miss the major leagues. Most of them have generated their wealth by winning high-paying leagues and championships. These clubs are wealthy enough to put their players and employees on attractive salary rates.

Briefly.co.za posted an article about the highest-paid players in Orlando Pirates. The club has a number of talented players who have contributed to the club's success.

Orlando Pirates is arguably one of the top successful clubs in the South African Premier League. They play their home matches at the Orlando Stadium, which has a seating capacity of over 40,000. Find the top earning players in the squad.

Source: Briefly News