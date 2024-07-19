C.J Stroud's contract details and salary: Key facts about his NFL deal

The NFL has introduced many new and interesting players in recent years, but few have been as interesting as Houston Texans quarterback C.J Stroud, who was voted the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year. Today, we want to find out more about C.J Stroud's contract details.

CJ Stroud attends the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Indianapolis (L). Stroud on February 08, 2024, in Las Vegas (R). Photos: Kevin Mazur, Cindy Ord (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The former Ohio State quarterback inked a highly profitable deal with the Houston Texans, accruing a big fortune. This well-sourced article covers the particulars of Stroud's contract, salary, net worth, endorsements, and more.

C.J Stroud's profile summary

Name Coleridge Bernard "C. J." Stroud IV Birthdate October 3, 2001 Hometown Rancho Cucamonga, California High school Rancho Cucamonga High School College Ohio State University NFL team Houston Texans NFL draft 2023, 2nd overall pick Contract duration Four years, through the 2027 season Total contract value $36,279,243 Net worth $2.8 million (2024) NIL deal value $2.9 million College career stats 8,123 passing yards, 85 touchdowns, 12 interceptions College honours 2021 & 2022 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Offensive Rookie of the Year 2023 NFL Season Social media Instagram

Brief biography about C.J Stroud

The player was born on October 3, 2001, in Rancho Fengonga, California. He proceeded to Rancho Cucamonga High School.

He was the Offensive Player of the Year in the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin for passing 3,878 yards and 47 touchdowns.

C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans during a game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park on April 15, 2024, in Houston, Texas. Photo: Tim Warner (modified by author)

Source: Original

After completing high school, Stroud was one of the main prospects and received a five-star rating from 247Sports. He then joined Ohio State, where he really built his career.

Stats at Ohio State University

During his stay at Ohio State, he made 8,123 passing yards, 85 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. During that period, he was recognised as the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in both 2021 and 2022. His extraordinary college performance made him second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

C.J Stroud's contract details

The quarterback is in a four-year rookie contract with the Houston Texans, a team hoping to win a Super Bowl in future. He signed the contract on July 24, 2023, valued at $36,279,243.

This agreement will be in effect until the 2027 season and includes a signing bonus of $23.38 million. Stroud, a top draftee, has a rookie contract based on the player's draft order.

According to the NFL's collective bargaining agreement (CBA), as Marca states, all rookie contracts are for four years. A fifth-year team option is available, but this has to be decided in the player's fourth season.

C.J Stroud's salary breakdown

The American football player will earn a $2.39 million base salary for the 2024 season. He earned $750,000 in 2023 and has a cap hit of $6.59 million.

Stroud of the Houston Texans poses for a portrait after winning Offensive Rookie of the Year at the 13th Annual NFL Honors on February 8, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Todd Rosenberg

Source: Getty Images

The following two seasons will increase his base salary to $4 million in 2025 and $5.69 million in 2026. Also, his cap hit will go up to $9.89 million in 2025 and $11.54 million in 2026.

C.J Stroud's net worth

As of 2024, C.J he is said to have a net worth of around $2.8 million according to Clutch Points. This includes the money he got from his rookie contract and endorsement deals.

C.J Stroud's endorsements

He has drawn great endorsement deals with his emerging star status and impressive football career. According to sources, Designer Shoe Warehouse is one of his most lucrative deals.

Others include Kane Footwear, eFuse, Dr Teal's, Value City Furniture, Express, Lemon Perfect, Monarc Sport, auto dealership Sarchione Auto Gallery, and The Foundation.

Donation to THE Foundation

Stroud has helped THE Foundation in a big way. It is an NIL collective initiated by former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones and Brian Schottenstein.

C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans before the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on February 04, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. Photo: James Gilbert

Source: Getty Images

His donation of between $50,000 and $100,000 resulted in him being an Official Founders Club Platinum Donor. According to Sports Illustrated, the deal is part of the pay-it-forward principle.

How much did C.J Stroud make in NIL deals?

His NIL deals recorded a value of $2.9 million before the draft. During an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Tribune, according to Alabama Daily News, Stroud mentioned that:

"It has definitely changed my life for the future, and I think it is a jump-start to being a businessman before you get to the NFL if that is your path."

What is the meaning of NIL?

NIL is defined as 'Name, Image, and Likeness.' It refers to the privileges of college athletes to monetise their brand. It implies that athletes may enter into endorsement contracts, participate in regular commercials, and launch products using their name as a brand.

The likeness and image of such should be included. For instance, C.J Stroud's deal with Sarchione Auto Gallery gave him a $200,000 Mercedes G-Wagon as an example of a NIL agreement.

Frequently asked questions

Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the match against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022, in Atlanta. Photo: Todd Kirkland

Source: Getty Images

Here, we answer some of the questions people ask about the star. This provides more insight into C.J Stroud's contract details, salary breakdown, net worth, and endorsements.

What is C.J Stroud's salary? According to his contract details, his base salary for 2024 is about $2.39 million.

Who is Kimberly? She is the mother of C.J Stroud, and they both have a very solid relationship.

Who is his father? His father is Coleridge Bernard Stroud III, who, in 2016, received a 38-years-to-life sentence after connection with a drug-related incident and other crimes.

Who is C.J Stroud dating? The quarterback has not disclosed details about who he is dating (as of July 2024).

What is his net worth? As of 2024, C.J Stroud's net worth is estimated to be around $2.8 million.

What kind of car does he drive? He drives a $200,000 Mercedes G-Wagon. He secured the car through an NIL deal with Sarchione Auto Gallery.

With a nice contract, heavy selling, and brilliant donations, the quarterback's impact surpasses only the football field. C.J Stroud's contract expires in 2027, and we will soon be able to witness his continued success.

READ ALSO: How long is a quarter in football? NFL game time explained

Briefly.co.za published information about how long a quarter is in football. If you are new to the sport, you might find yourself asking the same question. The article, researched from factual sources, also explains the elements that sum up the whole game duration.

Source: Briefly News