Meet Bryn Renner: Amanda Balionis’ husband is a former NFL quarterback player

If you are an American football or golf fan, you might have heard of Bryn Renner and Amanda Balionis. They are a power couple who both work in sports media. Bryn is a former NFL quarterback and coach of Florida International University (FIU), while Amanda is a CBS Sports reporter for golf, college football, and the NFL. Explore the life of Amanda Balionis’ husband, including his career as an NFL player and coach.

FIU Panthers Cornerbacks coach Renner looks on during spring football practice at Florida International University in Miami, Fla. Photo: David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service

Source: Getty Images

Bryn Renner and Amanda Balionis are a power couple in sports media. The former NFL quarterback represented several teams, including the Denver Broncos, Arizona Rattlers, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Diego Chargers, and Tennessee Titans.

Meet Bryn Renner’s profile summary and bio

Full name Bryn Renner Gender Male Date of birth 22 January 1990 Age 33 years old (as of July 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth West Springfield, Virginia, USA Current residence San Diego, CA, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’3” Height in centimetres 189 Weight in pounds 230 Weight in kilograms 104 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Bill Renner Mother Cindy Renner Siblings Shane Renner (brother), Kylie Renner (sister) Marital status Married Wife Amanda Balionis Children None Education West Springfield High School, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Profession NFL coach (former quarterback player) Net worth $1–5 million

Bryn Renner’s biography

Where does Bryn Renner come from? He hails from West Springfield, Virginia, USA. He holds American nationality and belongs to the white ethnicity. His father is Bill Renner, a former punter for the Green Bay Packers in the NFL and his high school coach. His mother’s name is Cindy Renner. He has two siblings, a brother named Shane and a sister named Kylie.

Educational background

Bryn attended West Springfield High School, where he excelled in football, basketball, and baseball. He was selected as a SuperPrep All-American and ranked as the No. 3 quarterback in the United States.

He enrolled at the University of North Carolina in 2009 and was a redshirt during his first year. He graduated in 2013 with a degree in communications studies.

How old is Bryn Renner?

Bryn Renner’s age is 33 years old as of July 2023. The former NFL quarterback was born on 22 January 1990. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

Bryn Renner, former North Carolina Tar Heels #2, warms up before their game against the Miami Hurricanes at Kenan Stadium on October 17, 2013, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Photo: Streeter Lecka

Source: Getty Images

Amanda Balionis' husband played college football at the University of North Carolina from 2009 to 2013 for head coaches Butch Davis, Everett Withers, and Larry Fedora. He was the starter for the Tar Heels from 2011 to 2013 and set several school records for passing accuracy, touchdowns, and yards.

He went undrafted in the 2014 NFL Draft but signed with the Denver Broncos as a free agent. He also had brief stints with the Arizona Rattlers of the Arena Football League (AFL), the Baltimore Ravens, the Tennessee Titans, the San Diego Chargers, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He retired from playing in 2016 and pursued a coaching career. He joined FIU as a recruiting coordinator in 2017 and became the cornerbacks coach in 2019. In 2021, he was promoted to the quarterbacks coach position. Bryn Renner’s contract with the team ended in 2022, moving to San Diego, CA, where he works with La Jolla High School's football team.

What is Bryn Renner’s position?

Bryn Renner played as a quarterback throughout his career. A quarterback is the offensive team leader who receives the snap from the centre and decides whether to pass or run with the ball.

Bryn Renner’s stats

North Carolina QB Bryn Renner (2) in action vs South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium. Columbia, SC 8/29/2013. Photo: Bill Frakes /Sports Illustrated

Source: Getty Images

Bryn Renner had impressive stats both in college and the NFL. He completed 668 of 927 passes in college for 8,221 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions. He also rushed for 398 yards and six touchdowns on 237 carries.

In the NFL preseason games, he completed 29 of 43 passes for 356 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also rushed for nine yards on four carries.

What does Bryn Renner do now?

Bryn Renner is currently working as a coach in San Diego, CA, where he works with La Jolla High School's football team.

What is Bryn Renner’s net worth?

Renner’s net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million as of 2023. He earns his income from his coaching salary and previous playing contracts.

Bryn Renner’s wedding

Bolanis and Renner tied the knot in February 2023. Photo: @brynrenner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Who is Amanda Renner married to? Amanda Renner is married to Bryn Renner. The couple tied the knot in February 2023 after dating for two years. They met through mutual friends and started dating in 2021.

Amanda is an American sports journalist who works for CBS Sports. She covers golf, college football, and the NFL. She also served as a reporter for some of The Match golfing events. The couple married in a private ceremony attended by their family and friends.

Bryn Renner’s profiles

You can follow Bryn Renner on his Instagram account @brenner_2 or his Twitter account @brenren2.

Who is Amanda Renner’s husband?

Amanda Renner’s husband is Bryn Renner, who played college football at North Carolina and had brief stints with several NFL teams before becoming a coach.

Who does Bryn Renner play for?

Renner is a retired NFL player. He is currently a coach, working with a football high school team in San Diego, USA.

Bryn Renner, Amanda Balionis' husband, is a famous personality in sports media. He is a coach, while Amanda is a reporter at CBS Sports. They met through mutual friends, started dating in 2021 and married in February 2023.

