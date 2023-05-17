Meet Ashlee Howden-Sadlier, the wife of Temuera Morrison

Temuera Morrison is a renowned actor from New Zealand. He is widely recognised for portraying Boba Fett in the Star Wars franchise. The actor is also known for appearing in many other films, such as Aquaman, Echo, and Frontier. When he is not in front of the camera, Temuera is a family man. He is married to Ashlee Howden-Sadlier. Discover all there is to know about his wife here.

Ashlee Howden-Sadlier primarily shot into the limelight as Temuera Morrison’s wife. Before she met the actor, she worked at a local hotel. Additionally, based on various sources, she is a former model and actress.

Ashlee Howden-Sadlier’s profile summary and bio

Full name Ashlee Howden-Sadlier Gender Female Date of birth 1986 Age 37 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Bay Of Plenty, New Zealand Current residence New Zealand Nationality New Zealand Ethnicity Multiracial Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Sibling Naika Howden-Sadlier Marital status Married Husband Temuera Morrison Profession Model, actress

What is Ashlee Howden-Sadlier’s age?

According to one of his 2019 interviews, Temuera was 40, while Howden was 23. Therefore, Ashlee was born in 1986 and is 37 years old as of 2023. She is of multiracial ancestry with Māori roots. Like her husband, she is a New Zealand national.

Regarding her family, she does not share much about them. In May 2017, she posted one of her sisters on Facebook, wishing her a happy birthday. According to the post, her name is Naika Howden-Sadlier. Furthermore, according to Naika’s Facebook profile, they have three more siblings: Nikita, Jodie, and Hamm Sadlier.

Career

Ashlee Howden-Sadlier and Temuera Morrison tied the knot in 2015. Photo: @ashlee.howdensadlier on Facebook, @A_HowdenSadlier on Twitter (modified by author)

Temuera Morrison’s wife is reportedly a former model and actress. According to her LinkedIn page, she works as a model and actress at GPI Recruitment. Considering her secretive nature, little is known about her acting career.

What is Ashlee Howden-Sadlier’s net worth?

Since little is known about her career, it is challenging to estimate her net worth. However, she lives big, as seen on social media. Her husband is a successful actor, director, producer, and musician. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Temuera Morrison’s net worth is estimated at $5 million as of 203.

Temuera Morrison’s movies and TV shows

The New Zealand actor has been in the entertainment scene since 1973. According to IMDb, the actor boasts 83 acting credits. Below are some of his popular movies and TV shows:

Movie/TV shows Roles Year The Mandalorian Boba Fett 2020-2023 Echo 3 Roy Lennon 2022 My Life Is Murder Frankie Jones 2022 Woman in Blue Owen 2021 Star Wars: Visions Boba Fett 2021 Occupation: Rainfall Peter Bartlett 2020 The Bridgeton Miracle Eddie Jones 2019 Dora and the Lost City of Gold Powell 2019 Aquaman Tom Curry 2018 Frontier Te Rangi 2018 The Barefoot Bandits Jack TePania 2016-2017 Moana Chief Tui 2016 Hard Target 2 Madden 2016 The Patriarch Tamihana Mahana 2016 Fresh Meat Hemmi Crane 2012 The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption Ramusan 2012 Green Lantern Abin Sur 2011 Spartacus: God of Arena Doctore 2011 The Marine 2 Damo 2009 Renegade Runi 2004

Ashlee Howden-Sadlier and Temuera Morrison’s relationship

The couple met in the late 2000s. Later, they made it official when they tied the knot on 21 July 2015 in Auckland, New Zealand. Previously, Temuera was married to singer Kim Willoughby.

The actor has also been romantically involved with a few high-profile women in the past. Some of them include actress Angela Dotchin and presenter Peata Melbourne.

Ashlee Howden-Sadlier’s profiles

She is a moderate social media user based on her activities on Twitter and Facebook. She is a supportive wife, as seen in some of her posts. Below are her social media handles:

Ashlee Howden-Sadlier is a seasonal model and actress. She is known to many as the wife of Temuera Morrison. The couple met in the late 2000s but tied the knot in 2015. They have since lived happily as a couple.

