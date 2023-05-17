Global site navigation

Celebrity biographies

Meet Ashlee Howden-Sadlier, the wife of Temuera Morrison

by  Rodah Mogeni

Temuera Morrison is a renowned actor from New Zealand. He is widely recognised for portraying Boba Fett in the Star Wars franchise. The actor is also known for appearing in many other films, such as Aquaman, Echo, and Frontier. When he is not in front of the camera, Temuera is a family man. He is married to Ashlee Howden-Sadlier. Discover all there is to know about his wife here.

Ashlee Howden-Sadlier
Temuera Morrison and Ashlee Howden-Sadlier at the opening night of TOTEM from Cirque Du Soleil at Alexandra Park on August 22, 2014, in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Phil Walter (modified by author)
Ashlee Howden-Sadlier primarily shot into the limelight as Temuera Morrison’s wife. Before she met the actor, she worked at a local hotel. Additionally, based on various sources, she is a former model and actress.

Ashlee Howden-Sadlier’s profile summary and bio

Full nameAshlee Howden-Sadlier
Gender Female
Date of birth 1986
Age37 years old (as of 2023)
Place of birthBay Of Plenty, New Zealand
Current residenceNew Zealand
Nationality New Zealand
EthnicityMultiracial
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in inches 5'6"
Height in centimetres168
Weight in pounds 110
Weight in kilograms50
Hair colour Black
Eye colourBrown
SiblingNaika Howden-Sadlier
Marital statusMarried
HusbandTemuera Morrison
ProfessionModel, actress

What is Ashlee Howden-Sadlier’s age?

According to one of his 2019 interviews, Temuera was 40, while Howden was 23. Therefore, Ashlee was born in 1986 and is 37 years old as of 2023. She is of multiracial ancestry with Māori roots. Like her husband, she is a New Zealand national.

Regarding her family, she does not share much about them. In May 2017, she posted one of her sisters on Facebook, wishing her a happy birthday. According to the post, her name is Naika Howden-Sadlier. Furthermore, according to Naika’s Facebook profile, they have three more siblings: Nikita, Jodie, and Hamm Sadlier.

Career

ashlee howden-sadlier
Ashlee Howden-Sadlier and Temuera Morrison tied the knot in 2015. Photo: @ashlee.howdensadlier on Facebook, @A_HowdenSadlier on Twitter (modified by author)
Temuera Morrison’s wife is reportedly a former model and actress. According to her LinkedIn page, she works as a model and actress at GPI Recruitment. Considering her secretive nature, little is known about her acting career.

What is Ashlee Howden-Sadlier’s net worth?

Since little is known about her career, it is challenging to estimate her net worth. However, she lives big, as seen on social media. Her husband is a successful actor, director, producer, and musician. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Temuera Morrison’s net worth is estimated at $5 million as of 203.

Temuera Morrison’s movies and TV shows

The New Zealand actor has been in the entertainment scene since 1973. According to IMDb, the actor boasts 83 acting credits. Below are some of his popular movies and TV shows:

Movie/TV showsRolesYear
The MandalorianBoba Fett2020-2023
Echo 3Roy Lennon2022
My Life Is MurderFrankie Jones2022
Woman in BlueOwen2021
Star Wars: VisionsBoba Fett2021
Occupation: RainfallPeter Bartlett2020
The Bridgeton MiracleEddie Jones2019
Dora and the Lost City of GoldPowell2019
AquamanTom Curry2018
FrontierTe Rangi2018
The Barefoot BanditsJack TePania2016-2017
MoanaChief Tui2016
Hard Target 2Madden2016
The PatriarchTamihana Mahana2016
Fresh MeatHemmi Crane2012
The Scorpion King 3: Battle for RedemptionRamusan2012
Green LanternAbin Sur2011
Spartacus: God of ArenaDoctore2011
The Marine 2Damo2009
RenegadeRuni2004

Ashlee Howden-Sadlier and Temuera Morrison’s relationship

The couple met in the late 2000s. Later, they made it official when they tied the knot on 21 July 2015 in Auckland, New Zealand. Previously, Temuera was married to singer Kim Willoughby.

The actor has also been romantically involved with a few high-profile women in the past. Some of them include actress Angela Dotchin and presenter Peata Melbourne.

Ashlee Howden-Sadlier’s profiles

She is a moderate social media user based on her activities on Twitter and Facebook. She is a supportive wife, as seen in some of her posts. Below are her social media handles:

Ashlee Howden-Sadlier is a seasonal model and actress. She is known to many as the wife of Temuera Morrison. The couple met in the late 2000s but tied the knot in 2015. They have since lived happily as a couple.

