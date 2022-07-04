A quality news reporter can be defined by their no-nonsense approach to stories, willingness to ask the 'difficult questions' and putting in the time and effort for a quality story. These aspects perfectly describe the well-loved yet controversial Fox news reporter, Emily Compagno. Here, we dissect everything there is to know about her.

Emily Compagno's cheerleader career within the NFL and her stint as an attorney are some career moves she made before finally settling on being a news anchor. These contrasting career paths have stirred up even more interest in the news reporter, causing fan curiosity about how she got to this point in her career. However, before diving into that, here is a more basic summary of her life.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Emily Rose Compagno Nickname Emily Date of birth 9 November 1979 Age 42 years old Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Oakland, California, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christian Current residence Seattle, Washington, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Peter Riley Ethnicity German-Italian descent Gender Female Weight 60 kg (estimated) Height 169 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Parents John Compagno and Katherine Bertsch Siblings Two sisters (Natalie and Julietta) Profession Television reporter, NFL cheerleader (previously) Education University of Washington, University of San Francisco School of Law Native language English

Emily Compagno's facts are intriguing, from her drastic shifts in career moves to her colourful heritage background and extensive education. However, what else could we find about her that gives us better insight? Here is a deeper look at her biography for those wanting to know more.

Is Emily Compagno Italian?

As we briefly mentioned, the news anchor is of mixed heritage, Italian and German descent.

Emily Compagno's age

As of July 2022, she is 42 years old and looks incredible.

Emily Compagno's height

Standing at 169 cm, the Californa native stands at an average height for a female.

Emily Compagno's husband

The news anchor has been happily married to Peter Riley since 13 September 2017. The duo is said to have initially fallen in love when they were just 16, with their love going from strength to strength since. The wedding was held at a private location, and only their closest friends and family are believed to have attended. Peter is currently working as a real estate agent.

Emily Compagno's children

Although she enjoys marital bliss with her partner Peter, the couple has no children and has not publicly discussed any plans for children.

Emily Compagno's net worth

Emily Compagno's salary is the source of much debate, but online sources speculate it to be as high as $75.000. Her net worth in its entirety is believed to be between $1.5 million and $5 million, but the exact amount is unknown.

Emily Compagno's education

Her educational background is full of impressive moves. The Fox News star graduated from the University of Washington with a B.A. in political science. She was even awarded the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps' Cadet of the Quarter Award, thanks to her hard work. In addition, she graduated from the University of Washington with a J.D. from the University of San Francisco School of Law.

Emily Compagno's height may be a popular talking point for the news anchor, but judging by her impressive educational background and ever-evolving career, there is much more to her. Keep an eye on her to see where her career path takes her next!

