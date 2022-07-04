Who is Mary Lee Harvey? Age, children, husband, career, profiles, net worth

Mary Lee Harvey is an American make-up artist and author. She is widely known as the ex-wife of Steve Harvey, a popular American television personality, comedian, actor, writer, and producer. Since her messy divorce from the comedian, she has lived a low-key life. So, where is she now? Did she remarry after her split from Steve?

Actor/talk show host Steve and his wife Mary attend the Fourth Annual Rainbow/PUSH Coalition Awards Dinner on December 11, 2001, in Beverly Hills, CA. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Source: Getty Images

Behind every great man is a great woman. For many years, Mary Lee has strongly believed in this saying. She has publicly spoken, in many instances, of how she met Steve Harvey before he became the global star he is today. Interestingly, she has claimed that she was a supporting factor in the early years of his career. There is probably a lot most people do not know about her except for her marriage to Steve.

Mary Lee Harvey's profile summary

Birth name Mary Lee Shackleford Popular as Mary Lee Harvey Gender Female Year of birth 20 October 1960 Age 61 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Arlington, Texas, United States of America Current residence Arlington, Texas, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (African-American) Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in inches 5’ 7” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Steve Harvey Children 1 (Wynton) Profession Make-up artist, author Education Delhi High School Net worth $500,000

Mary Lee Harvey's bio

Mary Lee Harvey (née Shackefford) was born and raised in Arlington, Texas, United States of America. Despite being a celebrity wife, she has not disclosed much about her family. However, in one of Mary Lee Harvey's interviews, she revealed that growing up, life was challenging. She mentioned that she was raised in a family of ten kids.

I didn’t really have a close family. You know there were like 10 kids; mom and dad. We were all in a one-bedroom and it was just chaos and madness 24/7.

She reportedly went to Delhi High School for her high school education. Considering she is a pretty secretive person, it is unclear if she proceeded to college after graduating high school.

How old is Mary Lee Harvey?

As of July 2022, Mary Lee Harvey's age is 61 years. She was born on 20 October 1960 and her zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Professionally, she is a make-up artist and author. Unlike her ex-husband, there is little to report about her career. However, it is on record that she used to work in a cosmetic store when she met the comedian. She quit the job when she met him.

What is Mary Lee Harvey's net worth?

Her alleged net worth is $500,000. Her primary source of wealth is her make-up business. She is also an author. She also received 1.9 million from her divorce settlement case.

Mary Lee Harvey and Steve Harvey’s relationship

The two met in 1989 in a club based in Arlington Texas, United States of America. They were from previous marriages. After their first encounter, they dated for around seven years before finally becoming an item. Their wedding took place in 1996.

Much later, their marriage started to get sour. Mary accused Steve of infidelity. After failing to settle their differences, the ex-couple decided to go their separate ways. Their divorce was finalized in 2006 and Steve was granted custody of their only child. In many of her interviews, Lee has mentioned that Steve was cheating on her with Marjorie Bridges. The comedian reportedly met her in 1990.

Do Steve and Marjorie have a child together?

No. However, she had three children from her previous marriage. Steve Harvey adopted the three kids when he married Marjorie. Their names are Morgan, Jason and Lori Harvey.

Is Steve Harvey still married to Marjorie Bridges?

The comedian married Marjorie Bridges briefly after divorcing his second wife. The two reportedly met in 1990. They reconnected around 2005 and started dating and finally become an item in 2007.

What is the age difference between Steve Harvey and his wife?

Steve was born on 17 January 1957 (65 years). On the other hand, Marjorie was born on 10 October 1964 (57 years). Therefore, Marjorie is seven years younger than her husband.

Children

Lee is a mother of two. She had her first child, Stephen, from her previous marriage; Mary gave birth to him when she was 24 years old. She is also the mother of Wynton Harvey. He was born on 18 July 1997. Mary Lee Harvey's son has been staying with his father since her parents divorced.

What happened to Steve Harvey's ex-wife?

At some times, she got into trouble with Steve, leading to her arrest. She published a series of YouTube videos which did not sit well with Steve. According to a report released by his attorney, the videos were derogatory, misleading and defamatory. According to Fox 4 News, she was arrested for contempt of court in 2013.

Where is Mary Harvey today?

She is currently based in Texas, United States. Some sources report that she remarried, but there is no reliable source to prove it. So, who is Mary Lee Harvey's spouse now? Some believe she is married to a man named Vaughn.

Mary Lee Harvey rose to prominence for her marriage to Steve Harvey. Professionally, she is a make-up artist and author. The mother of two went through a messy divorce with her former husband. Currently, she resides in Texas, USA.

