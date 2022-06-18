Who is Bobby Lee’s wife? All you need to know about Khalyla Kuhn

Who is Bobby Lee’s wife? Bobby is married to a lady named Khalyla Kuhn. The celebrity couple is a favourite for many, especially for those who follow their podcast, TigerBelly Podcast. However, many have wanted to know more about Khalyla, who rose to prominence after marrying the comedian. So, what is her story?

Comedian Bobby Lee and wife Khalyla attend the premiere of 'Laid In America' at AMC Universal City Walk on September 28, 2016, in Universal City, California. Photo: Tara Ziemba

Source: Getty Images

Celebrity marriages tend to excite fans. Often, their marriages are scrutinised because people want to know more about them. Interestingly, Bobby Lee’s marriage to Khalyla Kuhn is no exception. Since marrying the Asian-American comedian, she has hit the headlines for wrong and right reasons. Khalyla Kuhn's bio seeks to answer all the questions about her career and professional life to quench your curiosity.

Khalyla Kuhn’s profile summary and bio

Birth name Khalyla Kuhn Gender Female Date of birth 31 October 1984 Age 37 years old (as of June 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Cebu, Philippines Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality Filipina Ethnicity Mixed (Asian-American) Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in inches 5’ 6” Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Marites Kuhn Siblings Julianna Kuhn Marital status Married Husband Bobby Lee Education Cebu International School Profession Podcaster, YouTuber, social media personality, and former tutor Khalyla Kuhn's instagram @khalamityk Twitter @Khalamityk

Who is Bobby Lee’s wife?

Her name is Khalyla Kuhn. She was born in Cebu, Philippines and is the daughter of Marites Kuhn. Her father's name is a mystery – she hardly talks about him on social media or her podcasts. Nonetheless, she was raised by all her parents, who moved to the US shortly after she was born. Apart from this, there is little information about Khalyla Kuhn's parents and childhood experience.

Khalyla has one known sibling, a sister, whose name is Julianna Kuhn. However, unlike her, she does not seem to enjoy being in the limelight. Some sources have also argued that she has three siblings, and one of them has been identified as Khawinda.

It is in the public domain that she attended Cebu International School. After graduating high school, she pursued Biochemistry.

How old is Khalyla from TigerBelly?

Khalyla Kuhn's age is 37 years as of June 2022. She was born on 31 October 1984, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What does Khalyla Kuhn do?

Soon after graduating, Kuhn became a tutor. She taught anatomy, physiology, and microbiology. So, why is Khalyla Kuhn famous? In 2016, she ventured into the world of digital content creation after she began co-hosting the TigerBelly Podcast alongside her celebrity husband.

The podcast is available on YouTube, iTunes, Audible, and Spotify. On YouTube, the channel has over 718 thousand subscribers at the time of writing, and some of the famous guests on the podcast include Jordan Peele, Eric Stonestreet, and Bert Kreischer.

She also co-hosts another podcast called Trash Tuesday. Additionally, she has a considerable following on social media.

What is Khalyla Kuhn's net worth?

Bobby Lee’s wife is a podcaster, YouTuber, social media personality, and former tutor. Photo: @khalamityk on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bobby Lee’s wife is a diligent lady. She has made impressive progress in her career since she shot into the limelight and has since utilised her fame to make a decent earning. According to Affair Post, she allegedly has a net worth of $1 million.

Bobby Lee and Khalyla Kuhn's relationship

The couple met in 2013 through a dating platform known as Tinder. Afterwards, they arranged for a date, which took place at a coffee shop in Long Beach, California. At the time, Kuhn was living in California.

Did Bobby and Khalyla get married?

Yes. The two reportedly tied the knot in August 2016 in New York. But, unlike most celebrity marriages, their wedding was not publicised. So, it came as a surprise for Bobby’s fans considering that Khalyla was not as famous as him; she was just an ordinary girl.

How long have Bobby Lee and Khalyla been together?

They once revealed that they started dating in 2013. In other words, the couple has been together for around nine years.

Are Bobby Lee and Khalyla still together?

Bobby Lee and Khalyla Kuhn met in 2013. Photo: @khalamityk on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Over the recent few months, there have been several speculations about the two calling it quits. However, no one has come publicly to deny or authenticate the rumours. The speculations started when Khalyla shared a picture on her Instagram page carrying a guy named Carlos, something she does with Bobby now and then. The caption of the picture reads,

It’s Carlos’ birthday so I’ll be carrying him in my kangaroo pouch all day.

She last shared Bobby's picture on her page in January 2022. However, a few weeks ago, Bobby shared a picture of them on his Instagram account. Therefore, assuming they are an item is safe until one party comments on the issue.

Khalyla Kuhn's height and weight

Bobby Lee’s wife is around 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall. On the other hand, she weighs 121 pounds, roughly 55 kilograms.

Khalyla Kuhn is a diligent podcaster and social media personality. Since joining her husband in the digital content creation business, she has gained a considerable following on social media. However, most people still recognise her as Bobby Lee’s wife.

