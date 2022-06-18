Denise Milani is arguably one of the most popular models of Czechoslovakian origin. She was one of the most searched individuals on Google at some point, and it is all thanks to her attractive features as a lady. At some point, her fans understood that she underwent surgery to enlarge her breasts, but recent reports suggest that the reverse was the case.

Denise Milani is a woman of many doings; she used to be a physical therapist before delving into her modelling career. Nowadays, she is a fully accredited fitness trainer who majors in the relationship between health and fitness. She has been in the modelling industry for over two decades and continues to be one of the most celebrated personalities when it comes to posing in front of a camera.

Denise Milani's profile summary

Denise Milani's full name

Her full name at birth was Denisa Krajickova. Still, she changed her last name a few years later to Milani after she became friends with the daughter of a Czechoslovakian gang leader whose last name is Milani. The model is the eldest of her parents' three daughters.

When was Denise Milani born?

The model and fitness trainer was born on 24th April 1980 in Frýdek-Místek, Czechoslovakia, to parents of Czech origin. She celebrated her 42nd birthday in 2022.

Denise Milani's profession

Denise Milani may be popularly known as a model and fitness nowadays, but she has been in other professions. She was reported to have relocated to Prague at 18 years old to chase a modelling career.

Denise Milani's age was 21 years when she decided to migrate to the United States of America to build her modelling opportunities. Nonetheless, the first job she worked in the United States was as a massage therapist.

Journey as a model

She did this for a while until she was discovered at a bar on Hermosa Beach by an agency known as Sports by Brooks. Her modelling career took a flying turn afterwards.

Denise became famous and had people drooling over her pictures after creating a MySpace account. Her large busts appear to be the part that fascinates most of her fans; she was rumoured to have turned down an offer from Playboy, which requires her to pose naked on the cover of their magazine.

Denise won Miss Bikini at a swimsuit competition in 2007 and followed it up with several other recognitions that any model would have been happy to get. By 2009, she was on the cover of Playboy magazine. She went on to model for brands like Denim and Fierce, among many others.

She has a website where she shares videos and pictures from her model shoots with her ever-eager fans. She does the same on her social media pages as well. Now in her 40s, Denise is popularly addressed as a fitness trainer and health enthusiast, according to her social media bios. She earns from coaching people personally on wellness and fitness.

Who is Denise Milani's husband?

Denise Milani married Jerry Trlica, her long-term boyfriend, sometime in 2000. Jerry is a model and is reportedly one of the few people to have helped Denisa nurture her modelling career to a bigger audience. The relationship produced a son christened Jacob Trlica.

But unfortunately, it looks like the Denise Milani Jerry Trlica relationship is no longer a thing because when an interviewer asked the model if she was looking forward to dating anybody, her response suggested that she was focused on bettering her career.

Social media presence

Denise is on several social media pages, but her Instagram following is enormous. As of 20 June 2022 The model and fitness trainer has almost 700,000 followers on the Instagram app and shares her works and part of her life with her fans.

Body measurements and physical appearance

Denise Milani's height is an estimated five feet and four inches, meaning she is around 165 centimetres tall. The model weighs about 55 kilograms.

Denise Milani's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Milani's net worth is $6 million. This is impressive, even for a model that has put in over 20 years of hard work into her career. She makes most of this revenue from posing before a camera for big brands, and some also comes from her endorsement deals. Nowadays, her profession as a personal fitness and wellness coach brings more income into her bank account.

Denise Milani is not your regular model and can go toe to toe with any model, even though she has been in the business for a while. In 2013, she appeared on a list designated for the top 10 most desirable women; she gave the likes of Megan Fox, Angelina Jolie, Jessica Alba, Adrian Lima, and Kim Kardashian a run for their money at the time.

