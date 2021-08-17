Complete list of American car brands and manufacturers 2021

Cars are a vital part of everyday activities in most countries. The effects are encompassing, touching various facets of national growth and development. Interestingly, no country has a monopoly on manufacturing. However, the availability of technology and other resources, especially the workforce, makes it easier for some than others. American car brands are globally renowned for their value and durability.

The American car brands compete in the global market in terms of production and sales. About 78 million automobiles were manufactured in 2020, and around 63.8 million units were sold. The number of American cars sold in 2020 was around 3.4 million units, which amounts to approximately 5% of the total global unit of vehicles sold in that year. This was the industry’s lowest figure ever, but the 2020 coronavirus pandemic will have to take the chunk of the blame.

What are the top 10 car brands in America?

The top luxury American car brands are ranked based on their technological features and the comfort they provide the passengers. Below are the 10 most valuable American made car brands of 2021.

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

2021 Tesla Model S

2021 Ford Mustang

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

2021 Cadillac CT5

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV

2021 Cadillac CT4

2022 Cadillac CT4-V

2021 Tesla Model 3

What's the best American car brand?

What is the #1 car brand in America? Well, this may vary among respondents depending on several factors. However, Tesla’s electric vehicles, especially the 2021 Tesla Model 3, will have to take the cake on this.

What car companies are from America?

There are several American cars manufacturers associated with different brands of automobiles. Interestingly, these American car models provide customers with their preferred value. So, whether you want to buy a race car or haul some heavy load over a long distance, there is something for you.

If you want to buy a vehicle from the country that will meet your needs, check out the Made in America car brands and their manufacturers below based on their type.

American mass-market car brands

These sets of cars are produced for everyday people. They are part of the most popular American car brands because they will meet the most basic need of any car user.

Ford

Chevrolet

Jeep

GMC

Buick

Dodge

RAM

American luxurious car brands

These vehicle brands prioritise consumer comfort and sense of style. As a result, all heads will turn if you arrive at a function in them.

Cadillac

Lincoln

Chrysler

American electric car brands

There are increasing concerns about the effect of fossil fuels on the climate. Because of this, the automobile industry is investing and researching the use of alternative sources of power for vehicles to mitigate these worries; electric vehicles are becoming the answer to these prayers.

Tesla

Karma

Lucid

Faraday Future

Brammo

Rivian

Lordstown

Workhorse

Nikola

Canoo

Drako Motors

American heavy and medium-duty truck brands

Among all American car brands, these are made specifically to move heavy to medium-weight loads. They are the types used in transporting building materials, hauling cars, and other heavy products. In addition, they are made to get the difficult jobs done.

Freightliner

Peterbilt

Kenworth

International

Mack

Western Star

American sports car brands

These cars are made for race tracks and are notable for their ability to reach top speed almost immediately after you ignite them. If you love your vehicle sleek, fast, and a bit furious, you will be content with the values offered by these brands.

Ford Mustang

Chevrolet Corvette

Dodge Viper

VLF

Vector

Panoz

American supercar brands

Okay, you want something faster than a sports car. Well, hopefully, you are ready for the speed that the supercars will provide. However, these cars are not for the faint-hearted, and their ideal home should be on the race track while competing with other rave cars.

Hennessy

SSC

Saleen

Rossion

Trion

Rezvani

American bus-manufacturing brands

These car brands are built to transport many people at the same time. They are mostly work, school, and transit buses. Nevertheless, if you do not have a car, you must have hopped on one of these to or from work at some point.

General Motors

Paccar

Navistar

IC Bus

American car brands no longer made

As the saying goes, “nothing lasts forever.” Unfortunately, this is the case with several defunct American car brands. For one reason, these car manufacturing companies could not keep up with production and compete with their peers in the global market. So they came, saw, and fought until they could no longer do so. Below is an American car brands list that you may never have heard of or suddenly lost track of them.

Mercury

Pontiac

Saturn

Hummer

Oldsmobile

Plymouth

American Motors

Rambler

DeLorean

Studebaker

Willys-Overland

DeSoto

Edsel

Packard

Hudson

Kaiser

Tucker

Stutz

Pierce-Arrow

Duesenberg

Fisker

Mosler

Sterling

Eagle

Geo

Merkur

International Harvester

Hush Mobile

Detroit Electric

Auburn

Franklin

Cole

Abbott-Detroit

American car brands logos

Logos help a brand to stand out from other competitors. This country's vehicles have unique logos that allow their customers to identify them. Some of the most famous brands have carved a niche market for themselves. Their logos are associated with the values they offer in their manufactured automobiles.

The American automobile industry keeps growing every year. It is looking to do better than 2020 with production and sales, despite the economic breakdown caused by the Covid 19 pandemic. Therefore, American car brands have their work cut out for them.

