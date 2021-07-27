Best motor warranty in South Africa: 5 reputable extended car warranties in 2021

A motor warranty is a crucial aspect that every South African motorist needs to have. What is a warranty? It is a written guarantee to repair or replace an asset within a specified period. This article looks at a special type of vehicle warranty called an extended warranty and highlights some companies with the best policies across South Africa.

Extended motor warranty plans are simply insurance policies that cover your car from unforeseen breakdowns. They generally provide electrical and mechanical warranties for used cars that are yet to reach a certain age or cover particular mileage. The insurer will offer financial assistance up to the limit of the policy to cover the cost of labour or replacement parts before the policy expires. A car owner is required to pay a particular monthly premium amount. Let us learn some more.

Best extended car warranty in South Africa

South Africa has several companies that offer car warranties that are tailored to customer's needs. When is the best time to purchase an extended car warranty? Motorists can buy the policy when the original manufacturer's warranty expires or is about to expire. You can also get it for a brand-new car.

An extended car warranty gives you peace of mind since unexpected failures can find you without finances, and the policy will take care of all the repairs. Where should you purchase an extended warranty in South Africa in 2021? Below are some of the best five insurers according to customer reviews and the components of their policies.

A. M-sure

M-sure, previously called SA Warranties, has one of the best extended warranties in South Africa. They have packages that are tailored to each user's needs and capabilities. Customers can also have a clear understanding of all that is covered without any doubt.

B. Motorite

Motorite has established its reputation as a great company to deal with. Furthermore, it is a partner company for Westbank, and Infiniti Insurance Group underwrites its warranties. The company has simplified plans that a customer will not have difficulty comprehending.

They have a wide range of extended warranties, and clients can enjoy other benefits like 24/7 roadside assistance and making monthly payments instead of a lump sum. However, before the company can cover your vehicle, it must be less than 15 years old and must have covered a mileage of fewer than 300,000 kilometres.

C. Hollard

This insurer has some of the best covers that are tailored for any and car owner. Hollard maintenance plans are underwritten by Dotsure Insurance which has a high rating and excellent customer reviews.

Some of the benefits include roadside assistance at any time of day, it does not have to be a passenger car, covers start from as little as R300 per month, and a client has the option to downgrade or upgrade at any time. You should also note that the extended warranty insures cars that are up to 15 years old and must have covered less than 300,000km mileage.

D. Motorvaps

Motorvaps cares about the safety of your car and will often take preventive measures to avoid unforeseen failures. After purchasing an extended vehicle warranty from them, they will ensure your vehicle is serviced regularly to avoid unexpected mechanical or electrical breakdowns. They also have affordable premiums, and their warranties are underwritten by Mutual & Federal risk financing.

In case of a breakdown, Motorvaps will provide roadside assistance, and your car will be taken to a nearby RMI-approved mechanic. After the issue is sorted, Motorvaps will pay for the labor and/or the parts fixed.

E. MotorHappy

If you are looking for a car warranty with extensive features, the MotorHappy is the place to go. Their policies cover almost all vehicle models and any part of the vehicle. In case of a scratch, the company provides professional factory painting. Apart from offering mechanical and electrical repairs, MotorHappy also provides its clients with roadside assistance.

Motor warranty is a policy that every car owner must consider having. You never know when your vehicle will break down and find you in a bad financial situation. An extended car warranty ensures the best repair is done to your vehicle. Getting the best policy will also depend on your car needs, and the above 5 SA warranties have almost everything that a car owner needs.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

