Best insurance companies in South Africa and worst 2020

Many South Africans do not enjoy exploring the topic of indemnity. As a result, indemnity companies have been conducting mass education on the importance of securing covers through advertisements in the media. What will you do in the case of fires, accidents, or floods? While everyone hopes that such tragedies do not occur, it is essential to be on the safe side. Hence, it is important to secure your assets with the best insurance companies in South Africa.

A graphical illustration of what indemnity organisations do. Photo: pixabay.com

Source: UGC

Indemnity is a safety net that shields you from uncertain losses. Numerous indemnity companies in South Africa are operational. However, while some are genuine, some may be mere scams. It is, therefore, necessary to distinguish the best insurance companies in South Africa from the others.

Overview of SA's best insurance companies

The best indemnity brand is one that offers various types of cover. For example, car cover, home cover, medical cover, funeral cover, business cover, and life insurance are some of the best insurance companies' services. In addition, the agency in charge of public complaints, the Ombudsman, ensures that issues between customers and their insurance providers are resolved amicably.

So, what is the best insurance brand? Undoubtedly, the best indemnity companies in South Africa have attained a good reputation by providing their clients with favourable covers. They have also maintained a readiness to step in when valid compensation claims are made.

Types of indemnity in South Africa

The different categories of coverage that every South African should know about are:

Car cover

This protects the car owner if they get into a road accident or their car is stolen. While different indemnity companies offer this service, it is worth noting that each of their charges varies.

Home cover

Home indemnity cover protects homes and expensive household possessions. Specifically, the indemnity company assists in replacing these items if they get damaged or are stolen.

Business cover

The business cover protects one’s possessions in a business. At the same time, it covers employees and customers should they get injured within the business property.

Medical cover

Every South African needs a medical cover against any medical emergencies such as unexpected illnesses. Medical indemnity often lifts the weight of substantial medical bills.

Life insurance

The life indemnity policy protects one’s loved ones from suffering if they pass away. The company receives monthly premiums from the person who has taken the cover, and in case the person dies, the money is issued to the pre-registered beneficiaries.

Funeral cover

The hefty costs of funerals are avoided by taking funeral covers. It is a good way of relieving loved ones from the emotional burden of looking for money for the burial. Besides, this package also allows you to cover other members of your household, including your parents.

Indemnity organisations ensure the safety of lives and properties. Photo: pixabay.com

Source: UGC

Who are the top 10 insurance companies?

Determining the list of the best insurance in South Africa could be based on a wide variety of factors. The index based on reliability, for instance, could be different from that based on customer complaints. These best South African insurance companies are based on the latest Ombudsman annual report for 2020 for Long Term Indemnity. The results are based on the number of complaints by customers:

Acsis Limited Investec Life Limited Nedbank Limited Shield Life Alexander Forbes Investments Limited Just Retirement Life (S.A.) Limited Dotsure Life Absa Insurance and Financial Advisers (Pty) Limited Merrit Life New Era Life Insurance Company Limited

The first five indemnity companies listed above have zero customer complaints, while the remaining five have only one complaint each.

Best short term insurance companies in South Africa

According to the South African Customer Satisfaction Index conducted by Consulta for short-term indemnity, these were the best insurance companies South Africa prides over:

Outsurance Company Virseker Company Old Mutual Momentum Santam Company Discovery Insure Auto & General

Top 10 life insurance companies in South Africa

Life insurance protects families and lets clients leave their family members a non-taxable amount at the time of death. Photo: pixabay.com

Source: UGC

Life indemnity is essential for every South African citizen. Interestingly, the best life insurance in South Africa listed are ranked based on their reputation among the members of the public, customer satisfaction, and the quality of services offered in relation to the prices paid by consumers.

Metropolitan Company Standard Life FNB Life 1Life Insurance Sanlam Company Momentum Life Old Mutual Company Industry ABSA Life Discovery Life Company

Best car insurance companies in South Africa

Based on the number of complaints and the percentage of compliments, these are the best car indemnity agencies in South Africa:

King Price AA Insurance Momentum Discovery MiWay Outsurance Santam Dial Direct Auto and General 1st for Women Virgin Money Unity

Which is the best car insurance company in South Africa?

King Price will easily take this one if you look at the parameters of the reduced customer complaints and overall goodwill from South Africans. But then, who offers the best life insurance in South Africa? Well, depending on the price you are willing to pay for quality service, among other factors such as customer compliments, Metropolitan is your surest bet for hitch-free life insurance.

Among other things that indemnity organisations do is to provide car insurance. Photo: pixabay.com

Source: UGC

What is the leading insurance company in South Africa?

Getting a definitive answer to this question is quite tricky. Typically, the performance of indemnity companies is assessed using various parameters by different authorities. Some of the factors to consider are reputation, reliability and customer satisfaction.

The performance may also vary annually after each report is published. Nevertheless, every South African should know that the best indemnity is that which meets their personal needs.

Worst South African insurance companies

The worst indemnity agencies in South Africa are those that received the most complaints from their customers. This is determined from the latest annual report by the Ombudsman for long term insurance:

Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited

Hollard Life Assurance Company Limited

Liberty Group Limited

Metropolitan Life Limited

MMI Group Limited

Sanlam Life Insurance Limited

Sanlam Developing Markets

Santam Structured Life Limited

Assupol Life Limited

There are many insurance companies in South Africa today. Some have been in existence for many years and take pride in their history. Others are newer companies that seek to fulfil the gaps in the indemnity industry. Therefore, it is essential to assess these brands' claims to hire the best insurance companies in South Africa before choosing to insure yourself or your property.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: List of the top commercial production companies in South Africa

South Africa is the second-largest economy in Africa and is one of the fastest-growing regions in the world. As published on Briefly.co.za, it has several production companies, although some rank higher than others.

Companies like Stillking Films, Lifetree, and Magic Mountain Events have a good reputation. Check out the post to learn more about the others.

Source: Briefly.co.za