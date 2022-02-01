What is the cheapest car insurance in South Africa 2022? Top 10 list
Car insurance is not a legal requirement in South Africa. However, the rising car theft cases and accidents should convince you to acquire several of them. A good vehicle insurance cover protects the owner from unnecessary expenses caused by such factors and more unpredictable circumstances. So, who normally has the cheapest car insurance in South Africa?
The best car insurance company in South Africa must be a growing company with proper financial health, excellent customer service, and reasonable premiums.
Affordable car insurance firms in South Africa
How much is car insurance in South Africa? While contacting companies for car insurance quotes, you will notice that all policies fall into three categories: Comprehensive, Third Party, Fire and Theft, and Third Party. In addition, customized short-term policies like breakdown covers are now available. So, who has the best car insurance in South Africa? Ten of them are listed below:
1. AA
The Automobile Association (AA) has provided its customers with roadside rescue and security for over 80 years. They also offer more services like fishing out facts about the car you want to purchase.
The data-driven analytics system outputs an AA Validation Report for R20 per report (essential vehicle information report) or AA Verification Report for R89 per report (comprehensive vehicle report), including service and maintenance details, police interest, and financial interest information.
2. Discovery
Discovery offers more than car policies. Its artificial intelligent system warns you when someone else is driving your car and in imminent lousy weather. It also sends immediate emergency assistance if you get into an accident.
Meanwhile, Discovery's Vitality Drive points have attractive rewards like up to R800 off your BP.
3. Budget
Access information about Budget car policies or apply through the company's app or website. Get a discount when you add multiple motors to your policy. Moreover, there are also three Budget Lite plans for those small budgets and vehicles that have been paid off.
4. Hollard
Hollard has a wide selection of coverage options to select from. Contact Naked Financial Technology Pty Ltd for a quote or more inquiries if you need a fully digital personal lines' coverage solution. Meanwhile, the vehicle policies are underwritten by The Hollard Insurance Company Limited.
5. King Price
The company assures customers that insuring autos with them is cheap. King Price is among the few underwriters who offer premiums that decrease monthly as your car loses value since motors depreciate daily. Some of the car coverage's additional premiums include sound equipment and other accessories, car warranty, car hire and more.
6. MiWay
Apply for car coverage online, and MiWay will pay for you around a month's premium. That is after you pay the whole premiums for three months. Terms and conditions apply. It also has distinct policies like retail value, market value, trade value, and special agreed value.
You will also receive a discount when adding more products to your cover. However, the discount varies depending on your combination of products and can also change or fall away if the combination changes in the future.
7. Old Mutual Insure
Old Mutual Insure keeps in touch with you, quite apart from when your premiums are almost falling due. The company is among the oldest insurance companies in South Africa, with more than 175 years.
8. OUTsurance
OuTsurance gives you more than enough benefits, value and superb service when you take coverage from them. The essential car insurance policy is designed explicitly for unfinanced motors older than five years. Meanwhile, the motor warranty policy covers the costs of repairing your vehicle after sudden issues.
9. Santam
Santam looks for reasons to pay a claim rather than not, and you can also get six free home-drive chauffeur services a year.
10. Unity Insurance
Unity Insure's tyre & rim cover shields you from accidental damage's expenses of tyres and rims, and its fines support benefit saves you the hassle of paying traffic fines.
Besides, it includes a driving licence support benefit to keep you on the road. Meanwhile, the motor combo (a combination of the other two policies) will maintain the machine's beautiful appearance.
Which car has the cheapest insurance in South Africa?
There are many cheap second-hand motors to insure in Mzansi, including the Honda (Brio and Jazz), Toyota (Auris, Corolla, and Yaris), and Opel (Corsa and Corsa Lite). However, underwriters consider some factors when determining the final figure.
Find the cheapest car insurance in South Africa from the companies mentioned above. If two companies offer you similar policies, you will prefer the cheaper one by all means. However, never assume a cheap or expensive cover is a better policy.
