A young gentleman showed his colours of love and serenaded a student he liked at res

The gent bough stunning flowers and though he didn't have an angelic voice, he still sang for the girlie

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the guy's act adorably cute

A young gent showed his romantic side to his res girlfriend. Images: @milokortez/ TikTok, @vadimguzhva/ Getty Images

A young gentleman was captured in a TikTok video singing to a girl he likes at res. The recording left netizens in stitches.

In the clip uploaded by @milokortez, the gent can be seen with beautiful flowers standing in the residence's corridors singing to the girl who later came out to see who was singing and calling her name.

One could tell that the gent was not a singer but he tried his best shame. The girl was charmed by the student and asked him to throw the flowers over to her. It is not clear which University the students were from.

Student serenade girl at res

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens were in love with the guy's antics

The video raked over 45k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny, while some felt envious.

@Boipelo. wrote:

"He's singing for me hle🥺😭."

@mosa_lehabe suggested:

"Bathong you should have used that microphone that’s trending 😩."

@Kimberly Montshusi 🌻expressed:

"No some girls are loved fr shame 😭."

@tlotloserumula felt envious:

"Aow bathong I feel so loved 😩😭🥺."

@phila commented:

"😭😭I bet she was so happy. she laughed and smiled all night."

@Jay Jay Blue said:

"You need to buy a mike and then sing and buy her flowers again😅."

@Clarissa loved:

"Lmfao I love this😭😭😭😭."

@user5699437767736 wondered:

"Is it because i didn’t vote ?🥹❤️Botlotlo ba lucky hle 😭."

