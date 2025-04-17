A heartbreaking video shows an Afrikaner farmer recording himself at Port Elizabeth airport as he prepares to return to America for his fifth year on an H2A agricultural worker visa

The emotional man explained that leaving his family behind never gets easier, but he makes this difficult choice to support and fight for his loved ones back in South Africa

South Africans from all backgrounds responded with compassion, with one commenter saying: "It's painful to see any person go through this regardless of their race..."

An Afrikaner gent shared an emotional video after stating that he had to leave for the US to work.

Content creator @h2a_groot_ockert posted a tearful video from Port Elizabeth airport in mid-April as he prepared to return to America. The visibly upset man filmed himself speaking about his difficult situation.

In the emotional clip, he explains that this is his fifth year working in the United States, but the pain of leaving never gets easier. He speaks about how hard it is to leave his family behind in South Africa, but says he does it to fight for them and to provide financial support.

The farmer is travelling on an H2A visa, which allows US employers to bring foreign workers to America to fill temporary agricultural jobs. These visas are typically issued when there aren't enough US workers available or willing to do the needed farm work.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

H2A visa explained

The H2A programme lets foreign workers take up seasonal farm jobs in America for a limited time. To qualify, US employers must prove they can't find local workers to fill the positions and that hiring foreign workers won't harm wages for American workers in similar jobs.

Workers on this visa can stay in the US for up to three years before they must leave the country for at least 60 days. After that break, they can apply to return for another three years. The visa only covers temporary or seasonal work, not permanent positions.

For many South African farmers, the programme offers a chance to earn money in dollars while keeping ties to their homeland. However, as this video shows, the emotional toll of living between two countries can be significant.

Reactions to the farmer's story

@doc.ram83 sympathised:

"I don't know why I am teary, but what I can say is, this man is a South African and we must show him the way home."

@Mondli Ntuli encouraged:

"Not all Black/Whites are bad. Come back home, we have our differences, but home is home."

@rrago karabo welcomed:

"Come back home, brother, it's not like you don't have a home 💪 We still need you and still care about your well-being."

@Kefilwe Tshepiso joked:

"😂😂😂America is a better place. Stay there and be strong 💪. Live your 'American dream', Trump wants you there. @President Donald J Trump."

@XoliM_.99 🇿🇦 reflected:

"It's painful to see such emotions in any human, regardless of their race, appearance or beliefs... We are all human beings. 🇿🇦ns could've handled this division in a better way. 🙏Sorry for going through this."

