Mzansi Fond of Chinese Man’s South African-Like Behaviour While Trolling Trump

South Africans were pleased by one Chinese man’s behaviour as he trolled American President Donald Trump

The guy hopped on TikTok to impersonate the billionaire, mimicking his appearance, voice, and referencing the ongoing trade war

Mzansi likened the Chinese man’s behaviour to their own and shared their thoughts in the comments

A Chinese man went viral after trolling American President Donald Trump amid the ongoing trade war.

South Africans fell in love with a Chinese Guy who trolled Donald Trump.

The guy paid attention to detail as he filmed his hilarious video that generated over four million views.

SA fond of goofy Chinese man

A Chinese guy won the hearts of South African people after he trolled Donald Trump in a now-viral video. The gentleman joined in on his country’s fight during the ongoing trade war between China and America.

The Chinese man transformed into Donald Trump, paying attention to his clothes, hair, voice, and facial expressions. He tried to sell people an LED light with their custom-made logo straight from China.

His silly performance made Mzansi fall in love with him and likened his personality to theirs. South African people accepted the goofy gent and praised him in the comments section of his video.

Many Chinese people exposed the American luxury market over the weekend by sharing the real suppliers of some of the world’s most luxurious products. People were stunned by the ridiculously low prices and swore to never support the pricey brands again.

People from China also shared that they do not care if they lose America as a trading partner, with their 15% contribution to the Chinese economy. More secrets are being revealed on TikTok and other social media platforms by the Chinese, and South Africans are excited to be on the right side of the ‘war’.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi fond of goofy Chinese guy

Social media users were floored by a Chinese guy who imitated Donald Trump on TikTok:

A Chinese man disguised himself as the American president.

@X was amazed by the goofy behaviour:

“Okay, no one told me how hilarious China is.”

@kelly giggled:

“Seriously, I love these Chinese people.”

@Sandra pointed out:

“I think he bullied the wrong country.”

@Khumo Moeti thought:

“Chinese are South Africans.”

@| Gabby M | said:

“Trump wants us to hate China so bad, but all he’s doing is getting us to love them more.”

@Asante Chiliza 🇿🇦 explained:

“South Africa and China stood on business this year, and I’m loving it. You can’t bully other countries, you are the president of the USA, not the world.

@I'm baby🤭 concluded:

“China and South Africa are definitely cousins.”

@ZoilaLibertad wrote:

“I had no idea that China was this petty, and I absolutely love it!”

