Global site navigation

“We Have Load-Shedding”: SA Reacts to Americans Wanting to Move In After Trump’s Election Victory
People

“We Have Load-Shedding”: SA Reacts to Americans Wanting to Move In After Trump’s Election Victory

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read

Americans made plans to move to South Africa after the devastating of Republican politician Donald Trump won the 2024 elections 

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Many US citizens appeared gloomy after giving the convicted felon a second chance to govern the country 

Mzansi cleared things up with the heartbroken nation and kept things frank

Many Americans woke up to the devastating news of Kamala Harris losing the 2024 elections to a convicted felon.

Mzansi refuses to let Americans in SA
Mzansi sent the Americans a clear message after Donald Trump's election victory. Image: @uppityafrican29/@realdonaldtrump
Source: TikTok

Donald Trump claimed victory and celebrated the win with his die-hard fans, who went all out for him.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

SA refuse sharing Mzansi with Americans 

For the first time in history, America elected a convicted felon as its 2025 president over a celebrated scholar and activist. The country's failure to elect Kamala Harris was deeply felt by those bound to suffer Trump's 2025 plan.

Read also

Amapiano vs Afrobeats: South African living abroad finds Nigerians, sparks hilarious debate

The Republican's vision is to exclude women's healthcare, black people and the LGBTQI+ community. The lack of humanity from Donald Trump is what broke a lot of souls in America and made them dream of a life in South Africa.

A lady from Mzansi burst the nation's bubble by explaining why South Africa cannot host them any time soon. She further highlighted that the digital nomads have quickened the cost of living in the country and that bringing in foreigners would make matters worse:

"The world is huge, there is so much to choose from, and South Africa is not one of them. Do not consider here; we have enough to contend without you invading and hiking up our cost of living."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Americans running to SA

Social media users agreed with the lady and commented:

@Mi_thehuman trolled: 

Read also

"That is illegal": SA consoles lady disappointed by horrible remix of Sister Bethina

"Sorry, neh. The System is offline."

@siphokazi.s_ commented: 

"Please, our food is poisoned, even the polony."

@Noneja suggested: 

"Home Affairs needs to tighten up our Visa criteria; we cannot go on like this."

@Lady_Loewe announced: 

"We are poor. We don't have water and electricity."

@Amo 🌸 shared: 

"Plus, we have lions roaming the street and no WiFi."

@Nceba.R 🇿🇦explained: 

"Come to Cape Town; there are plenty of them; we are competing with the dollar and pound. Locals can't even enjoy small things like eating out or doing fun activities."

@Enhle wrote:

"Africa is also closed, please. We are under maintenance until further notice."

@𝓛 said: 

"We have load-shedding, so no flights. We love you though."

Cardi B reacts to Trump winning US elections

Briefly News also reported that the talented American rapper Cardi B has reacted to Donald Trump winning the US elections. The Bodak Yellow hitmaker shared a post where she wrote that she hated those who voted for Donald Trump.

Read also

"This is what the world needs": Man showers Soweto Marathon runners with water, SA is touched

Many netizens in the comment section agreed with Cardi B as they expected Kamala Harris.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Tags:
USA
Hot: