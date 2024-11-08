Americans made plans to move to South Africa after the devastating of Republican politician Donald Trump won the 2024 elections

Many US citizens appeared gloomy after giving the convicted felon a second chance to govern the country

Mzansi cleared things up with the heartbroken nation and kept things frank

Many Americans woke up to the devastating news of Kamala Harris losing the 2024 elections to a convicted felon.

Mzansi sent the Americans a clear message after Donald Trump's election victory. Image: @uppityafrican29/@realdonaldtrump

Donald Trump claimed victory and celebrated the win with his die-hard fans, who went all out for him.

SA refuse sharing Mzansi with Americans

For the first time in history, America elected a convicted felon as its 2025 president over a celebrated scholar and activist. The country's failure to elect Kamala Harris was deeply felt by those bound to suffer Trump's 2025 plan.

The Republican's vision is to exclude women's healthcare, black people and the LGBTQI+ community. The lack of humanity from Donald Trump is what broke a lot of souls in America and made them dream of a life in South Africa.

A lady from Mzansi burst the nation's bubble by explaining why South Africa cannot host them any time soon. She further highlighted that the digital nomads have quickened the cost of living in the country and that bringing in foreigners would make matters worse:

"The world is huge, there is so much to choose from, and South Africa is not one of them. Do not consider here; we have enough to contend without you invading and hiking up our cost of living."

Mzansi reacts to Americans running to SA

Social media users agreed with the lady and commented:

@Mi_thehuman trolled:

"Sorry, neh. The System is offline."

@siphokazi.s_ commented:

"Please, our food is poisoned, even the polony."

@Noneja suggested:

"Home Affairs needs to tighten up our Visa criteria; we cannot go on like this."

@Lady_Loewe announced:

"We are poor. We don't have water and electricity."

@Amo 🌸 shared:

"Plus, we have lions roaming the street and no WiFi."

@Nceba.R 🇿🇦explained:

"Come to Cape Town; there are plenty of them; we are competing with the dollar and pound. Locals can't even enjoy small things like eating out or doing fun activities."

@Enhle wrote:

"Africa is also closed, please. We are under maintenance until further notice."

@𝓛 said:

"We have load-shedding, so no flights. We love you though."

Cardi B reacts to Trump winning US elections

Briefly News also reported that the talented American rapper Cardi B has reacted to Donald Trump winning the US elections. The Bodak Yellow hitmaker shared a post where she wrote that she hated those who voted for Donald Trump.

Many netizens in the comment section agreed with Cardi B as they expected Kamala Harris.

