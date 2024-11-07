Cardi B responded to Donald Trump's supporters mocking her after his presidential election win, defending herself on social media

Trump's supporters criticised Cardi B and accused her of spreading misinformation while endorsing Kamala Harris

The rapper faced harsh comments, with some comparing her to Vice President Kamala Harris and questioning her intelligence and personal life

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Cardi B had a message for Donald Trump's supporters, mocking her following the just-ended presidential election in the US.

Cardi B has hit back at Donald Trump's supporters. Image: Chip Somodevilla and Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Cardi B fires shots at Trump's supporters

Award-winning rapper Cardi B has had enough of Donald Trump's followers throwing his win against Kamala Harris in her face. Cardi was among the many top stars, including Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Megan Thee Stallion and Kerry Washington, who endorsed Kamala Haris.

Taking to her X page after Trump was announced winner, the Bodak Yellow rapper warned the supporters to stop attacking her on social media. She wrote:

"So listen, I'm gonna let you know this right now. You little trumpets, you won, and nobody is acting like bitter losers. However, you need to leave me alone because I have one last cigarette in me before I start lighting you up."

Trump's supporters roast Cardi B

Social media users did not hold back with their responses to the star. Many accused her, and many others of being used by Trump's opposition to spread lies about him.

@FiveTimesAugust commented"

“Going to post online for attention and then tell everyone to leave me alone.”

@ValentinaForUSA added:

"Ask Kamala for a refund and a working teleprompter😂"

@LadyLibertyLA wrote:

"You helped Trump BIG! You showed and reminded the world that having $$ and fame doesn't equate to intelligence! 🤣"

@JoeyMannarinoUS said:

"Cardi, you're a truly despicable individual. Is this why you couldn't keep Offset?"

@MikeRay_22 added:

"I didn't think there was a more annoying voice than Kamala until this one came along."

@sassyXsouthern said:

"You brought it upon yourself. Stay out of the kitchen if you can’t take the heat."

Elon Musk gets richer following Trump's win

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the 2024 US election has brought interesting results, notably for SA-born tech billionaire Elon Musk, after his endorsed candidate, Donald Trump, rose to the highest top on Wednesday, 6 November 2024.

A Trump surrogate, Musk, whom the new president-elect acknowledged as a "new star" during his victory speech at his Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach resort in Florida, harbours his own political ambitions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News