Mzansi woman went viral on TikTok for sharing that she is slowly building a house using only her social grant

Many netizens applauded her, while others questioned the feasibility of her project with such limited funds

The video highlighted the immense socio-economic challenges that make the SRD grant a critical, yet debated, lifeline

South Africans are both impressed and perplexed by a viral TikTok video of a woman building a house with only her R350 social grant, sparking national conversations about housing struggles and the impact of social relief.

A South African woman on TikTok has left Mzansi both impressed and confused after revealing she’s slowly building a house on just R350 of social grant. In the video, posted by TikTok user @nomceboshezi5, she shows her progress and explains that she's buying materials bit by bit with whatever money she has available.

The woman’s determination quickly made her a talking point online. Some hailed her grit and resourcefulness, while others questioned how she’s managing to do it with so little. The video has since gone viral, with many offering support and others asking for transparency.

What’s clear is that her story represents the struggle and hustle many South Africans face when trying to secure housing. Whether she’s getting help, finding deals, or just making every rand stretch, her journey has sparked nationwide conversation.

About social relief grants

The R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic to support unemployed citizens with no other income. Managed by the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA), the grant offers temporary financial relief to millions who face daily struggles with poverty, unemployment, and rising living costs.

While it has been a lifeline for many, the grant has also sparked ongoing debate about its sustainability, accessibility, and long-term impact. Many recipients rely on it for basic needs, such as food and electricity, highlighting the deep socio-economic challenges faced by vulnerable communities in South Africa.

Mzansi reacts to the video

TeboZN asked:

"Kanti aniyi yin ezulwini njengoba nakha lana?"

Lungi wrote:

"Midlala ngabantu abahluphekayo uyini 350 ayihlekisi njalo ibuhlungu into eyenzeka kule county abantu balambile abatholi misebenzi."

Zolisa Suk wrote:

"Niyayibona na lamakhaya avuswa ngamantombazana. 🥰"

Ntombifuthi added:

"Kahleke nje ukusenza abantu ababi."

Leo1980 said:

"Inkinga yenu nibuye niqambe namanga. muhle impela umsebenzi wakho,kodwa yeka amanga. siyakwazi ukwakha nathi."

Nonovumisa06 wrote:

"Beni ryt nisathi amandla ka NSFAS."

Nande Ketshane said:

"Cela ubuza cc lezablocks zikulatruck ziyimalini box eliyi1 and zingaphi? Please!"

Nonkululeko Nonkunda added:

"Halala R350 halala. 🙏😂"

L'phelele wrote:

"Ungasidakelwa wena. 🤣😂🤣"

Thuliswalimekhaya requested:

"Cela ubona bank statement yakho cz le ye350 ayikho tuu yona."

Watch the TikTok video below:

