The General Household Survey revealed that 25.4 million people in South Africa benefited from a social grant

The survey, released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), focused on a variety of subjects affecting citizens

South Africans didn't agree with the stats, arguing that a lot of foreigners were also benefiting from the grants

A total of 25.4 million individuals receive a social grant, but some disagree with the stats. Image: @OfficialSASSA/ Westend61

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

Over 40% of South Africans benefit from a social grant.

That is according to the General Household Survey, which was released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA).

The stats were released on 27 May 2025, and focused on a variety of subjects including education, health, access to services and facilities, and quality of life.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

25.4 million receive social grants

The survey showed that in the past 21 years, the percentage of individuals who benefited from social grants increased from 12,8% to 40,1%.

This means that 25.4 million individuals in the country currently benefit from a grant. The survey also found that 50.4% of households had at least one individual who received a grant.

It’s noted that the increases were mainly due to the introduction of COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grants.

Unemployment rate also increases in South Africa

The survey also revealed that the official unemployment rate increased to 32.9% in the first quarter of 2025, making South Africa the country with the highest unemployment rate globally.

This has also given rise to more people needing to rely on social grants over the years.

The General Household Survey also revealed that there was a decline in cases where a salary was the main source of income. In 2009, salaries accounted for nearly 60% of household income, while now the rate sits at 54.5%.

Social media users weigh in on stats

Social media users had their say on the increase in grant dependents, with many arguing that it wasn’t just South Africans who benefited from grants in the country.

Telly Thabi Mthiyane stated:

“Even foreigners are getting social grants.”

Spha Alwande added:

“It's not proper to say South Africans, but rather people living in South Africa. Because the stats also include immigrants, mostly illegal, who are benefiting from these grants.”

Thokozanii Ndlovu said:

“What I know is that the Home Affairs Department has issued a lot of identity documents to foreign nationals through fraudulent activities and bribes. Other common factors are teenage pregnancy and poverty, escalating in lower-income households. Unemployment and nepotism have left many graduates unemployed today. Retailers and other private companies had employed foreign nationals, too. The SA government needs to consider citizens first.”

Odwa Mlinjana Odzz noted:

“You would be surprised to see how many foreigners are getting social grants.”

Sakhokwakhe Derick Shongwe added:

“The ship keeps sinking, but some passengers are busy applauding the captain, who has no idea what he is doing.”

Faith Smith suggested:

“Remove all immigrants and prioritise South Africans first.”

Thabo Mdunjana added:

“It's because foreigners are getting it also. Corrupt SASSA.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News