A South African woman living in the United States has gone viral after sharing an emotional video about the life she abandoned in her home country.

Content creator @shardayvandenberg posted the TikTok clip on 17 May, explaining what drove her family to leave South Africa two years ago. The mother of two moved to America with her husband and children, citing crime and safety concerns as the primary reasons for their drastic decision.

In her caption, she wrote:

"My children will always be my no. 1 and every choice I make is for them. Leaving a country due to such high crime rates and multiple break-ins onto our property was just a fraction of the reason we left. We are happy and have made a success of our choice."

The video quickly gained traction, attracting over 8,000 likes and sparking intense discussion among viewers.

Crime statistics paint grim picture

Her safety concerns reflect the harsh reality facing many South African families. Recent statistics show that crimes against children remain alarmingly high. Common assault and assault with grievous bodily harm make up 45% of reported crimes against children, highlighting the dangerous environment many families face daily.

The broader crime picture is equally concerning, with housebreaking affecting approximately 1.1 million households annually. Home robbery impacts around 209,000 households yearly, with guns being the primary weapon used in most cases. Personal safety has deteriorated significantly, with only 34.9% of people feeling safe walking alone in their neighbourhoods after dark in 2023/24, down from 41.8% in 2019/20.

For families with children, the statistics are particularly troubling. Child abuse cases have increased from 2.6% in 2010/11 to 3.1% in 2022/23, while kidnapping incidents have risen dramatically from 0.8% to 3.8% over the same period. These figures help explain why parents like @shardayvandenberg feel the need to seek safer environments for their families.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi divided over emigration choice

The video triggered passionate responses from South Africans, with opinions sharply divided:

@Sherri Lin Pereira fired back:

"Ag you make me sick... Yes, South Africa has its problems, but it is worth fighting for. And before everyone had a fit, I was held up at gunpoint and hijacked. But I am a South African."

@David defended staying:

"I like my privacy, so that is a no for me. I like my yard walled as it gives my dogs freedom outside. I like my rugby. No helmets or padding, and I love the sound of the hadeda. I wish you good luck and prosperity, but I will stick it out in my beloved country."

@Lombard questioned the criticism:

"I don't understand the comments. People don't want white people in South Africa, and when the white South Africans want to leave, everyone tells them that they are bad people for leaving?"

@Precious Nannies related:

"I'm black, and I agree. Crime in our country is so crazy, I had a house break-in last year, luckily I wasn't home, however, I'm still traumatised. The law, our government, and the police are useless..."

@Ntate Kagi expressed different views:

"‼️⚠️⚠️Seeing Dutch settlers leaving South Africa brings sooo much joy to the continent as a whole. Please convince the others to take Trump's offer… We are tired of your lies and propaganda. BEE laws are going nowhere🤡🤡🤡"

