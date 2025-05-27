An American woman who is enjoying time away in South Africa has been sharing the journey on TikTok

One of the American woman's latest TikTok posts shows that she has been peacefully living in Soweto, South Africa's biggest township

In a TikTok video, the American showed that she was so comfortable that she invited one of her closest family members to stay with her in South Africa

An American shared TikTok videos showing that she has been having a pleasant time in South Africa. The woman from the United States has been in the country for a year.

An American has been in Soweto for a year, and she invited her mom to the township after mocking Donald Trump. Image: @shingleberry / TikTok/ Chip Somodevilla

The woman from the US posted a TikTok video which had tongues wagging amid the controversy over claims of a white genocide in South Africa. Online users shared their commentary on the American woman's videos, where she showed off having a good time in various locations in Soweto.

American enjoys Soweto with mom

A TikToker @shingleberry said that she has been living in Soweto for one year, and recently invited her mother to join her. The young lady shared a video of herself spending time with her mother in Soweto. The content creator mentioned that she made an effort to keep her mom away from horror stories about the township. Watch the video of the American and her mom in Soweto below:

In another video, @shingleberry made a compilation showing how much fun she had in South Africa is a counterargument against Donald Trump. The American President signed an executive order offering refugee protection to Afrikaner farmers who argue that they are in danger of a white genocide. Some white people in South Africa have spoken out against claims that there is racial discrimination that puts their lives in danger. In a video referencing Donald Trump, she showed the so-called terrible things happening in South Africa:

SA discusses American inviting mom to Soweto

Many South Africans were chuffed to see the video of the American enjoying South Africa. People commented that they directly enjoyed how the TikToker immersed herself in South African culture.

An American enjoyed Soweto, and she shared her experience on TikTok. Image: TheGift777

TestBotZA said:

"I like the way you've immersed yourself in South Africa 🇿🇦, it's so uncommon but so beautiful. I love that your parents got to experience you in your element too ❤️never change 🙏🏾"

roots🌱 royal👑 commented:

"Criminals only form 6% of the population, 94 % are genuinely good people, but if that 94% is silent, 6% can be too loud. South Africa is a great country 💯"

therealmaddoctor wrote:

"I honestly thought you South African coz you got those vibes."

roots🌱 royal👑argued:

"Criminals only form 6% of the population 94 % are genuinely good people but if 94% is silent 6% can be too loud , South Africa is a great country 💯"

Thabang 🇿🇦 gushed:

"This is the TRUE meaning of visiting South Ah."

The hun otefayo applauded:

"I didn’t know you are a dancer🥰 that explains why I see you at groove."

