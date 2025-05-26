A white woman with Afrikaner ancestry, who lives in South Africa, shared her thoughts about the claims that there is a white genocide in South Africa

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to protect Afrikaner farmers, following claims that there was racial discrimination against them in South Africa

The video of a white South African explaining how she feels about her safety in the country caught some TikTok users' attention

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

An Afrikaner woman in South Africa shared her perspective on speculations that white lives are in danger in the country. The white South African explained why she does not believe that there is a white genocide in South Africa.

An Afrikaner working in Alexandra said she is safer in the township than in Sandton. Image: @atom_mpho / TikTok / Chip Somodevilla

Source: UGC

The video of the young lady's explanation received more than 9,000 likes. Hundreds commented, sharing their own perspective about the issues the lady raised about the alleged white genocide.

Afrikaner feels safest in Alexandra township

A TikTok video, @atom_mpho said that if there was a real white genocide she would have been dead 17 months ago since she started working in Alexandra Township. The TikToker said that she feels safer in Alex than she does in Sandton. She said, "All that happens is people yell 'mlungu' and I say 'hello'". She also referenced the 49 Afrikaners saying "bye dummies, you just don't understand what it means to be a human being, I guess." Watch the video of her argument below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Peeps discuss Afrikaners' safety in Alex township

People shared their experiences of how white people are generally treated in South Africa. Read the comments below:

Cyril Ramaphosa and Donald Trump had a meeting about the supposed white genocide in SA. Image: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Ed-Justice4AfricaNow said:

"The absolute truth. I've been living in a 99.9% black community in Zululand for 20 years, not once, not a single time was I not treated with friendly kindness. I'm also the umlungu, but the umlungu is invited to everything that happens in my community. And you know what? I love my community and my people!"

Rozane Paul shared:

"I am white nurse who works in a clinic in the middle of the lallies. 99% of my patients are black(Xhosa). I feel safer at work. They always treat me well and respectfully."

Ntombi commented:

"SA blacks are mocked in Africa for loving white people. Thank you for returning the love and telling the truth."

Shazzy remarked:

"I worked in Cape Flats for 13 years with no issues."

jusykh said:

"Alex is the safest place on earth. Criminals go there to sleep and be with family, it's home for them. However, Sandton, they go there for the criminality of things."

Somelele commented:

"Please don’t tell them we black South Africans are forcing you to say these things. Terrible things are happening in SA🫠"

Madoda wk gushed:

"You look and sound South African,no DNA simply mzansi queen 🥰"

Ramaphosa says Trump now doubts white genocide claims in SA

Briefly News previously reported that South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, believes that the meeting he had with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, 21 May 2025, was fruitful. The meeting held at the White House in Washington, DC, got intense after Trump presented videos and documents to substantiate his claims about South Africa.

Ramaphosa said that Trump is more concerned about the safety of people in South Africa, narrowing it to say white farmers. He stated that they told him that this is a security problem and that the South African government is not running away from it. It is criminality and not a racial issue.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News