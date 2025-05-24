A woman, who was one of the 49 Afrikaners who moved to the United States as refugees, is getting called out on social media

The woman who went to America under the executive order signed by Donald Trump to protect Afrikaner farmers from racial discrimination in South Africa

Many people have taken to social media to speculate that some Afrikaner refugees in the USA who recently went to America are not farmers

One of the women who was a part of the first group of Afrikaner refugees to go to the USA caused a buzz on X. The recent United States of America refugee is facing accusations that she may have duped her way to America.

An Afrikaner refugee's professional history came under scrutiny on social media. Image: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

The Afrikaner who is now in the United States is reportedly from Gqeberha, where she had a house worth more than R2 million. Online users shared their reactions to the information, which paints a seemingly lavish lifestyle of one of the refugees from South Africa.

Afrikaner exposed for running off to United States

An online user @incontroZA shared the LinkedIn profile of one of the Afrikaner refugees who left for the USA. The Herald accuses a mother of three and her 62-year-old mother of leaving South Africa as refugees under the claim that they were persecuted for being white. The LinkedIn profile shows that the woman who lived with her children and mother worked as an admin controller at Heineken. She has more than 10 years of experience in Distribution Management.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Herald reported that the Afrikaner refugee lived in Gqeberha. She allegedly lived in a R2.3 million home in Loraine, which is now for sale. See the post here:

SA discusses Afrikaner refugee

Many people remarked that the USA was being tricked by false claims of racial discrimination against white people in South Africa. People also commented on the refugee's work history, noting that she seems to have been consistently employed.

Afrikaner refugees in the USA received a warm welcome and sparked a frenzy on social media. Image: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

@proudlyxeno speculated:

"This was all to get Starlink in S. Don't worry about these pawns, worry about Afriforum because they're trying to score a licensing deal here."

@Zakroboka wrote:

"This is a great opportunity, though, it comes once in a lifetime."

@osiristhe1 commented:

"Probably find that most of them are so far up to their necks in debt trying to maintain lifestyles, they took this opportunity to run away 🤣🙈While the others were just druggies, alcoholics and or just found a free way to get to the USA without all the hassle."

@makhanip said:

"So no farmers actually, and here I thought the CIA was the best intelligence gathering institution in the world. We were scammed."

@imdzanga wrote:

"For someone who is disadvantaged for being white, she gets a lot of promotions."

Afrikaner refugee from group of 49 breaks silence

Briefly News previously reported that an Afrikaner refugee who was among a group of 49 South Africans who fled the country has spoken out for the first time in a revealing interview, which raised eyebrows online.

It has also been reported that the 49 Afrikaners, currently in the US, claim they were victims of racial discrimination, land insecurity, and state neglect. However, the South African government has said the group was not subjected to any kind of persecution that would qualify them as refugees.

Their asylum bid has ignited a fierce debate across Mzansi, with some supporting their decision and others accusing them of inflaming racial tensions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News