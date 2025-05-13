Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau greeted white South Africans at Washington's Dulles Airport after Trump granted them fast-tracked refugee status

The arrivals, including families with children, received American flags, while South Africa's government strongly denies that any persecution exists against white citizens

Social media reactions ranged from support to disbelief, with many questioning whether these healthy-looking families truly qualified as refugees

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Troy Edgar welcomed SA refugees into the US. Images: @cbsnews/TikTok; Troy_Edgar/X; DeputySecState/X

A video of the first group of white South African families arriving in America as refugees has sparked heated debate online, with viewers divided over the unusual welcome ceremony at Washington's Dulles Airport on Monday.

News page @cbsnews shared footage of 49 Afrikaners, including families with young children, being greeted by senior US officials who handed them American flags as they stepped off the plane. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau welcomed the group personally, stating he respects what these African people have to deal with, their long tradition and accomplishments.

The video captures Landau alongside Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Troy Edgar greeting the families, who viewers noticed appeared healthy and well-dressed as they entered the terminal.

The CBS News caption explained:

"A plane carrying dozens of White South Africans arrived at Dulles International Airport on Monday, after the Trump administration granted them fast-tracked refugee status in the United States. The group — which includes families with children — was greeted at the D.C.-area airport by U.S. officials."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Trump's controversial order

President Trump ordered his government earlier this year to resettle South Africans of European descent through the refugee programme, claiming they face discrimination under the post-apartheid government. The administration points to a new land law that could allow property seizures, though no land has been taken.

Trump went further on Monday, telling reporters without evidence that Afrikaners face "genocide" in South Africa. Meanwhile, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed these claims from a conference in Ivory Coast, saying the US government "has got the wrong end of the stick."

US heads of state welcomed Afrikaner refugees on Monday. Images: @cbsnews

Mixed reactions pour in

The video triggered passionate responses across social media, with viewers expressing everything from sympathy to scepticism about the refugee status.

@Carlin shared:

"I'm a white South African and we moved to Canada because of the threat on our farm 👏👏"

@Buhlebenkosi Ndwandw laughed:

"😂😂😂 As a South African watching this, it feels like a comedy skit 😂😂"

@lulu_sikhakhane questioned:

"Hebanna, what is it that they've had to deal with these last few years??😭"

@SusanJulie observed:

"Some of the healthiest refugees I've ever seen in my life."

@jellyjohn123 pointed out:

"Afrikaners introduced Apartheid to SA, and that's respected by the USA - incredible!"

@Danielle_l_e_e wondered:

"Wait, so South Africans get flown in while American citizens get flown out?"

@Mona shared her experience:

"I went to South Africa, and what I saw was that the black people are discriminated against. White woman here."

An unnamed user joked:

"These are not South African farmers 😅😭 Trump was scammed! These are car guards from Brakpan."

@Harmlessdove🇨🇦 commented:

"Wow, America, just when you think the bar is on the floor, you start digging."

