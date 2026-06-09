The Smiths USA family shared that they arrived in California with only $24 after completing an 11-month refugee application process

The family said government assistance was limited and temporary, adding that refugees are responsible for finding jobs and paying their own living expenses

Their update comes amid ongoing debate about Afrikaner refugees and disputed claims that white South Africans face genocide in South Africa

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An Afrikaner family who relocated to the United States through a refugee programme has shared details of their experience, revealing that they arrived in America with only $24 in their pocket. The family, who run the Facebook page The Smiths USA, posted an update on 29 March 2026 reflecting on their journey from South Africa to California. In the lengthy post, they introduced themselves as a family of five consisting of parents Mercia and Boland and their three children, Zia, Deluca and Zaily.

The picture on the left showed the Smith family. Image: The Smith USA

Source: TikTok

According to the family, their refugee application process took 11 months from start to finish. They said that despite arriving with very little money, they managed to establish themselves in the United States, with Boland finding employment in his professional field within 10 weeks of arrival. The family said they decided to share their experiences because they struggled to find reliable information while researching the refugee process themselves.

"We are sharing the real story, not the polished version, not the 'everything is given to you' narrative," they wrote.

The Smiths addressed several questions they frequently receive from followers. They confirmed that they arrived with only $24, explaining that government support was limited and varied depending on the state where refugees are placed.

Smiths promise transparent updates on American life

According to the family, they received food assistance, medical support and a once-off refugee cash assistance payment administered through an agency. However, they stressed that the assistance was temporary and did not cover all living expenses indefinitely. The family also dismissed claims that refugees are automatically provided with jobs or long-term financial support.

The Smiths noted that every refugee experience differs depending on factors such as location, support agencies and personal circumstances. They encouraged prospective applicants not to compare journeys or build expectations based on a single family's story. The family said they plan to continue sharing updates about their life in America, including the challenges and successes that come with starting over in a new country.

The picture showed the Smith family in a restaurant. Image: The Smith USA

Source: Facebook

Check out the Facebook post below:

Mzansi wished them well in the US

Taylor C Smit wrote:

"Not everyone has money to take with and assets to sell as an income."

Rozanne Croft shared:

"We came, as a family of four, to Canada as immigrants and had to start over."

Sandra Jackson asked:

"Is it a big adjustment/learning curve in construction to use wood compared to brick and mortar?"

Crystal Ann Vermeulen asked:

"Your expenses a month are expensive, or can you at least manage?".

Elandre Renken asked:

"Do you need to do the unabridged certificate even if both your parents are deceased and you have the death certificates?"

Waldomar Richard Schoeman wrote:

"What many don't realise, y'all went with $24 in y'all pocket, but with true faith in Jesus."

Janeen Toerien asked:

"Wins, struggles and growths? Please elaborate?"

Helgard Coetser commented:

"Wow! God bless you as you fly into the future!"

Quentin Lee Pretorius wrote:

"You are such an inspiration. Thank you for all the realness."

Frans Gerber asked:

"What is your husband's profession?"

Tiaan Groenewald remarked:

"$24 and you move to the most expensive state in the United States."

3 Other Briefly News stories about Afrikaners

A young Afrikaner couple shared an informative video detailing their experience and fast-tracked progress within the US refugee program.

The Trump administration has proposed that it admit more Afrikaners as refugees through its refugee admission programme.

Afrikaner refugee Charl Kleinhaus shared positive experiences in the United States amid social media scrutiny.

Source: Briefly News