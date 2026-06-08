An Afrikaner refugee living in Washington State shared that her family has bought its first

car since relocating to the United States

The refugee mom posted an update from Chelan, Washington, sharing an update on their journey since their arrival

She said the family arrived in the US with only $107 and no assets before purchasing their first car abroad

An Afrikaner refugee who relocated to the United States has marked a significant milestone after purchasing her family's first vehicle since settling abroad. The woman, who posts under the TikTok account @refugeemomdiaries, shared a video on 30 May 2026 from Chelan, Washington, showing a Ford car that she said the family had recently bought.

The picture showed Afrikaner refugees moving to the US. Image: SA People

Source: Facebook

The woman reflected on the family's financial situation when they first arrived in the US and how they managed to secure transportation despite starting with limited resources. The post showed the family's newly acquired Ford parked outside as they celebrated the achievement. She wrote:

"We came here with $107 dollars! Nothing else. No assets, no extra cash! Today we bought our first car! Where there is a will, there is a way! Mindset is absolutely everything!"

For many immigrants and refugees settling in the US, owning a vehicle is often considered an important step towards independence, especially in areas where public transport options are limited.

Government disputes white South African genocide claims

Afrikaners are among a group of South Africans who have recently relocated to the United States under a refugee programme introduced by the administration of former US President Donald Trump. The programme was based on claims that white South Africans face persecution and violence because of their race.

However, the South African government, civil rights groups and several researchers have disputed claims of a so-called white genocide, arguing that while violent crime affects people across racial groups in the country, there is no evidence of a coordinated campaign targeting white South Africans for extermination. The issue has remained a subject of political debate both in South Africa and the United States.

For many newcomers like user @refugeemomdiaries to the United States, access to a vehicle is often viewed as an important step towards employment opportunities, mobility and independence, particularly in smaller towns and rural areas where public transport options may be limited.

The visual on the left showed the new Ford car they bought in the US. Image: @refugeemomdiaries

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi congratulates Afrikaner refugee

Diane wrote:

"Wow, beautiful. If I may ask, how much did you pay?"

Madelaine wrote:

"Hey, as ek mag vra, watse werk doen julle?"

Chrystal Kern661 wrote:

"Halo, ons wil graag ook oor kom. Waar begin mens? Asb as jy my meer kan sê sal dit waardeer."

NibiaCanovi wrote:

"Stay blessed. We are waiting for the Lord to bless us to come over."

Cj wrote:

"Wow, so happy for you. 👏🏻"

ĐɏnȺsŧɏ wrote:

"Congratulations. 🎉👏🏼"

Trixie wrote:

"Almal in rep en roer oor die geen mediese dekking, wat kos die medies 'n maand?"

3 Other Briefly News stories about Afrikaner refugees

A young Afrikaner couple shared an informative video detailing their experience and fast-tracked progress within the US refugee program.

Afrikaner refugee Charl Kleinhaus shared positive experiences in the United States amid social media scrutiny.

The Trump administration has proposed that it admit more Afrikaners as refugees through its refugee admission programme.

Source: Briefly News