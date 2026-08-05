An aspiring Nigerian rapper posted a viral video warning South African artists not to travel to Nigeria for Detty December

The rapper threatened to harm SA performers and burn down stages at shows featuring South African acts

Mzansi largely laughed off the threats, with many pointing out they had no interest in visiting Nigeria in December

MsJorji, also known as the Afro Trap Queen, is a Texas-based Nigerian Afro Trap artist and singer. Image: @msjorjiabg

Source: Instagram

A Nigerian rapper has stirred up a storm on social media after posting a video threatening South African artists ahead of Nigeria's popular end-of-year Detty December festive season.

The clip, reshared by local entertainment account Maphepha Ndaba, features a bold on-screen message reading: ‘NO SOUTH AFRICANS ARE WELCOMED TO DETTY DECEMBER TO NIGERIA OR EVER!’ The video quickly went viral across South African social media, drawing widespread ridicule rather than fear.

What did the Nigerian rapper threaten?

Beyond the sweeping ban, the rapper's threats escalated considerably. She claimed that she and her crew would physically harm any South African musicians who showed up to perform in Nigeria, and went as far as threatening to burn down stages at events featuring South African acts on their lineups.

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The aggressive rant comes against a backdrop of ongoing online friction between Nigerian and South African social media users, frequently centred around debates over who owns Amapiano, music genre dominance, and broader tensions about African cultural identity.

While Detty December remains one of West Africa's biggest festive entertainment seasons, attracting international artists and massive concert bookings, the rapper's rant appeared to have little effect on Mzansi's festive mood, with most locals firmly content to celebrate on home soil.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Mzansi claps back with laughter

Rather than anger, most South Africans in the comments responded with humour and indifference, with many pointing out that December in South Africa is already the best place to be.

Afri\_caisking wrote:

"Who the hell is this bald person? 🤣 I didn't even know December was a thing. 😂"

Rato\_emelda said:

"She's just trying to sell her tickets, y'all; she's also here in the comments introducing herself. 😢😢😢😢😢"

Badmilk.za commented:

"We actually like our country. 🤣 Telling us to go home like it's a threat. 😮"

Wynton\_edwards added:

"Does this guy really think I'll choose Nigeria over Cape Town in December? 👍🏼"

Mthokozisi\_kazi wrote:

"With falling stages and all, who wants to go there anyway. 😂😂😂😂"

Yanga\_sizani shared:

"Uyayazi imigidi wena yase Eastern Cape ngo December? Do you know Durban in December? Do you know Shimza's One Man Show? 🔥🙌 Imagine travelling to Nigeria in December. Kumnandi Emhlabeni but eSouth Africa ku worse, ngo December."

Rosakgare highlighted:

"Girl, we ain't coming, and why are you so obsessed about us?"

Ss.sbani wrote:

"Who's this clown now? Trust me, nobody wants to come and perform in your stinky country, hunie."

Certified\_hater\_za said:

"She needs to find her edges and leave South Africans."

Thato\_bridgette:

"And they must boycott Amapiano."

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Source: Briefly News