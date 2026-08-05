A South African Afrikaner family emigrated to the US and shared how their car-buying journey was going on Facebook

The Venters revealed that a failed attempt to buy a car the day before led them to a better deal the following day

Fellow South Africans flooded the post with heartfelt congratulations and personal stories of their own journeys abroad

Afrikaner immigrants get first car in US. Image: @Venter's from South Africa to America

Source: Facebook

A South African family making a new life in the United States had reason to celebrate on 5 August 2026, when they announced they had bought their first car since arriving in America.

The Venter family, Afrikaners from South Africa, shared the exciting news on Facebook alongside a photo of a white Chevrolet Equinox parked at a Shell petrol station. In their post, they thanked their followers and said they were grateful that a car deal the previous day had fallen through. They wrote:

"We are so thankful that yesterday did not work out. This was really a good buy. God just had his hand over us again."

The family described how the place they eventually bought from turned out to be exactly what they needed. They credited their faith for guiding them to the right dealer after the disappointment of the previous day's failed purchase.

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They also used the post to thank their community for the support they had received since documenting their move.

"Thank you for taking the time to type messages for us. It means a lot and thank you to those who share your own stories here as well."

Pros and cons of going car-free in cities

Living without a car can save money on fuel, insurance, parking, and maintenance while reducing traffic stress and encouraging exercise and exploration. However, it may make errands, day trips, and carrying large items more difficult. Relying on public transport and rideshares can also be costly and inconvenient, but car-free living offers a deeper connection to city life.

View the Facebook post below:

Fellow South Africans celebrate the milestone

The South African community on their page rallied around the family with warm wishes and encouragement:

Wilma Compaan Hattingh said:

"Congratulations, it's a beautiful car!! As the English proverb says, All good things come to those that wait; Wish you 100th 1000th happy Safe Miles!"

Chani Breytenbach wrote:

"Oh, I am so happy to hear this! Congratulations on your car! See, what we think is a disappointment is sometimes just God opening a better door for us. He definitely had His hand over you and led you to the right place."

Ilse Fourie shared:

"Congratulations on your new car. It's beautiful. We are happy with you. Safe kilos for you."

Rina Van Staden added:

"Congratulations, as the saying goes, all things come to those who are prepared to wait. Everything happens not in our time but in God's time. Happy travels, enjoy your new car."

More Briefly News stories on purchases

A South African teacher’s purchase of a R300,000 Suzuki Fronx sparked a heated online debate about educator salaries after a payslip revealing a net income of over R32,000 challenged perceptions of teachers’ earnings.

A list of South African towns where buyers can find land for around R100,000 has drawn attention, highlighting affordable property opportunities in smaller towns and rural areas for those seeking cheaper alternatives to city living.

A South African car dealership customer went viral after receiving an unexpected six-pack of beer as a gift when buying a vehicle, with the thoughtful gesture earning praise online.

Source: Briefly News