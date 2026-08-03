A new study published in the journal Sustainable Development proposes gradually reducing the global population from 8 billion to 4 billion by 2200

Researchers say the shift could ease pressure on natural resources, reduce pollution and improve quality of life in overcrowded areas

The study rejects forced population control and instead points to education and family planning as the key drivers of change

A recent study published in the Sustainable Development Journal argues that the global population should gradually decrease to about four billion people by the year 2200. Image: Richard Drury

Source: Getty Images

A controversial new study is questioning one of humanity's oldest assumptions: that more people means more progress. Researchers publishing in the journal Sustainable Development argue that reducing the global population from its current 8 billion to roughly 4 billion by the year 2200 could give the planet a fighting chance at long-term survival. The proposal has reignited a heated debate about how many people Earth can actually support.

What the study actually proposes

The researchers are not calling for anything drastic or authoritarian. Their blueprint rests entirely on social progress, specifically expanding access to family planning services and improving educational opportunities for girls in low-income regions.

The study authors said it will ease pressure on natural resources, lessen poverty in high fertility regions by way of smaller family sizes, reduce pollution, reduce resource and immigration conflicts, and improve quality of life in densely populated areas."

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They cite real-world examples where female empowerment has already caused birth rates to fall sharply. In Iran, fertility dropped from 4.08 children per woman in 1992 to 1.94 by 2001 after accessible family planning was introduced. South Korea saw similar results, with rates falling from 4.07 in 1972 to 1.93 in 1984. Costa Rica followed the same pattern, declining from 4.16 in 1972 to 1.98 by 2009.

A challenge to endless growth

Beyond population, the researchers argue that society must also confront its appetite for consumption. The study draws a direct link between rising human population, increased resource use, and environmental damage, including biodiversity loss and climate change. According to their analysis, the path to a sustainable future requires both a smaller population and a lower environmental footprint per person.

Critics of the overpopulation argument have long maintained that the real problem is not how many people exist, but how unevenly resources are distributed and how wastefully wealthy nations consume. The researchers acknowledge this tension but maintain their position: that a population of roughly 4 billion, reached gradually and justly, offers the best chance at a stable and healthy planet for future generations.

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