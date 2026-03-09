“Only the Sky Is Moving, Not Earth”: Photographer’s Stunning Night Sky Timelapse Stuns Thousands
- A New Zealand photographer posted a time-lapse of the night sky from one of the darkest places on Earth, and people could not believe what they were seeing
- Connor Paton regularly leaves his camera equipment in remote locations overnight to capture the stars moving across the sky in real time
- The footage shows the Earth's rotation in a way that most people living in cities will never get to witness with their own eyes
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
A Queenstown-based photographer left thousands of people in awe after sharing footage of the night sky from one of the darkest corners of the planet.
Connor Paton, a New Zealand photographer and content creator known for his astrophotography, posted a timelapse video on Facebook on 20 February 2026. The clip, filmed in New Zealand, showed the stars moving across the sky. To many, this was a reminder of just how fast the Earth spins beneath our feet. The post drew massive attention. People were blown away by what the camera picked up in the darkness.
What makes New Zealand’s night sky so special
New Zealand is home to the Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve. This is the world’s largest dark sky reserve. It stretches across more than 4,300 square kilometres on the South Island. The reserve was officially recognised in 2012 and sits at a level 2 on the nine-level Bortle Dark-Sky Scale.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
It means the sky there is about as dark as it gets on this planet. There is virtually zero light pollution, and the Milky Way is visible to the naked eye on a clear night.
See the Facebook clip below:
Facebook users embrace space
Briefly News compiled a series of comments from the post below
Ibanez Petrucci commented:
“My wife and I went to the Great Sand Dunes south of the Rocky Mountains. The area we went to is designated as a protected darkness zone. It was amazing just sitting there and watching the true scale of space. And taking in, how small we are.”
Kori Hancock said:
“Watching the Earth rotate like this is a quiet reminder. Life keeps moving. The planet keeps turning. Most of what we worry about is so small in the grand rhythm of things. Breathe. You are held by something much bigger than today’s problem. Thank you for sharing!”
Kylee Rheanne Holsonbake said:
“Imagine what people got to see just a couple of hundred years ago. We truly are missing out on one of the beautiful things about being alive and having sight.”
Donna FrizzMuffin Hiley noted:
“It's amazing that you can see the Earth's rotation in videos like this. We all know that it does this, but seeing it makes it reality. “
Andrew St. Andrew said:
"Clearly, the sky is moving, not mommy earth."
More articles about photographers
- A KwaZulu-Natal nature photographer showed how a black mamba makes sounds, leaving many people online unsettled.
- A local photographer shared the progress of her home studio build, impressing viewers with her creativity and vision.
- A photographer shared five beautiful images of the full moon over the Cape Town Waterfront.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times/TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za