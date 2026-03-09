A New Zealand photographer posted a time-lapse of the night sky from one of the darkest places on Earth, and people could not believe what they were seeing

Connor Paton regularly leaves his camera equipment in remote locations overnight to capture the stars moving across the sky in real time

The footage shows the Earth's rotation in a way that most people living in cities will never get to witness with their own eyes

A Queenstown-based photographer left thousands of people in awe after sharing footage of the night sky from one of the darkest corners of the planet.

Connor Paton, a New Zealand photographer and content creator known for his astrophotography, posted a timelapse video on Facebook on 20 February 2026. The clip, filmed in New Zealand, showed the stars moving across the sky. To many, this was a reminder of just how fast the Earth spins beneath our feet. The post drew massive attention. People were blown away by what the camera picked up in the darkness.

What makes New Zealand’s night sky so special

New Zealand is home to the Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve. This is the world’s largest dark sky reserve. It stretches across more than 4,300 square kilometres on the South Island. The reserve was officially recognised in 2012 and sits at a level 2 on the nine-level Bortle Dark-Sky Scale.

It means the sky there is about as dark as it gets on this planet. There is virtually zero light pollution, and the Milky Way is visible to the naked eye on a clear night.

Facebook users embrace space

Ibanez Petrucci commented:

“My wife and I went to the Great Sand Dunes south of the Rocky Mountains. The area we went to is designated as a protected darkness zone. It was amazing just sitting there and watching the true scale of space. And taking in, how small we are.”

Kori Hancock said:

“Watching the Earth rotate like this is a quiet reminder. Life keeps moving. The planet keeps turning. Most of what we worry about is so small in the grand rhythm of things. Breathe. You are held by something much bigger than today’s problem. Thank you for sharing!”

Kylee Rheanne Holsonbake said:

“Imagine what people got to see just a couple of hundred years ago. We truly are missing out on one of the beautiful things about being alive and having sight.”

Donna FrizzMuffin Hiley noted:

“It's amazing that you can see the Earth's rotation in videos like this. We all know that it does this, but seeing it makes it reality. “

Andrew St. Andrew said:

"Clearly, the sky is moving, not mommy earth."

