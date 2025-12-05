A photographer shared five beautiful images of the full moon over the Cape Town Waterfront

The photos showed the moon glowing orange and yellow above cruise ships and the city skyline

South Africans loved the images and shared that they also went outside to see the spectacular moon

A photographer got people talking after sharing stunning images of the full moon. Facebook page @Pictures of Cape Town posted five photos on 4 December 2025 with the caption:

"The full moon so bright tonight — in Waterfront, Cape Town, South Africa."

The images showed different views of the moon, all captured in the Cape Town area.

The first image showed a cruise ship on the water with the moon right above it, shining bright in an orange-yellow glow high up in the sky. The next image captured the golden glowing moon with darkening clouds around it. The third photo was taken from the side of the water at the beach in Cape Town, showing several cruise ships on the water with the moon high up in the sky, looking like it's just above the city.

The last two images were close-up shots of the moon where you could actually see the patterns and scarring on its surface. The moon had an orangish glow that made it look even more beautiful. The photos went viral as many people loved the images and were happy to see such beautiful pictures. They congratulated and supported the person who took the photos, with many sharing that they also went outside to see this spectacular view of the moon.

Mzansi reacts to the photos

@claudine_roelens said:

"Awesome pictures. Thanks, Brian ❤️"

@joseph_lambert wrote:

"Went outside like 3 times to watch this beautiful creation by our Creator."

@ian_barnard gushed:

"Unbelievable, Brian. You just have that hmmfff talent to capture moments. Well done, mate."

@zen_cowgirls added:

"Beautiful. Thank you for sharing."

@jenny_boyd commented:

"Beautiful 🤩 too much cloud cover to see in Johannesburg."

@antoinette_travers said:

"The moon was stunning, your photos captured that."

@danielle_clarke shared:

"Saw it tonight, came out behind some clouds, and it was stunning."

Why the moon looks bigger?

According to NASA, photos show that the moon is the same size whether it’s on the horizon or high in the sky, but our eyes don’t see it that way. This “moon illusion” happens because of how our brains interpret distance and space, and even after thousands of years, scientists still don’t have a perfect explanation.

You can test it yourself by holding up your finger next to the moon. Your fingernail will cover the moon in both positions. You can also take two photos with the same zoom level, one near the horizon and one high up, and the moon will be the same width in both.

The colour change is real, as can be seen in the photos shared on the Facebook page @Cape Town - Picture Perfect. The moon looks yellow or orange near the horizon because its light travels through more of Earth’s atmosphere. The longer path scatters the blue light and leaves more of the red and yellow tones for us to see.

