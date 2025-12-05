A TikTok user showed herself and her brother taking part in a trend where her younger sibling acted as her backup dancer

In the viral clip, the woman noted that she had promised to give her brother something if he participated

The teen's dance moves impressed thousands of social media users worldwide, including the South African rapper Cassper Nyovest

Two siblings impressed the internet when they participated in a TikTok dance trend. Images: @dolly.r.o.s.a_ / TikTok, @dolly.r.o.s.a_ / Instagram

Source: UGC

As part of the backup dancer TikTok trend, budding content creator Dolly Rosa had her brother dance in the background, promising him money to spend at the tuckshop. While the video may have been made for fun, the siblings, especially the young man, captured the attention of millions.

Although Dolly uploaded the post on 2 October, 2025, it continues to make the rounds on the popular social media platform. The duo danced to DJ Reg's Jersey Club remix of Britney Spears' classic hit, Gimme More. As Dolly lip-synced, her brother pulled out epic dance moves that many TikTok users have since replicated in their own videos.

Young backup dancer wows the internet

The viral post prompted thousands of social media users to gather in the comment section and express their thoughts on the video that popped up on their For You Pages. Some online audience members felt that what they saw on their screens was 'siblings coded,' as most of the time, the relationship consists of tit for tat.

People online couldn't help but watch the viral video several times. Image: Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest, who was clearly impressed, exclaimed:

"Nah! My guy is cutting up! He needs his money, asap!"

The official TikTok account for YouTube asked with a laugh:

"Are you sure this was not his idea?"

@_galimabotja said to Dolly:

"I don’t know how much you promised him, but he needs to be paid more."

@kingxjo_x laughed and shared in the comment section:

"I came back because your bro won this challenge, my good sis. You better have kept up your end of the deal. As a matter of fact, add to it now."

@_kevinmcsleazy confessed under the post:

"Someone get this out of my head. Every time I hear this sound, I come straight to this video and stay for God knows how long."

@artisans_realm7 noted with humour:

"Well, it looks like you became his backup dancer instead. He stole the show."

@kgetthi_m added in the comments:

"You're rocking the full kitchen set and completed it with a wooden spoon as the mic. The dance moves were also fire. It’s safe to say you guys cooked with this one."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Dolly's account below:

3 More stories about siblings dancing

In another article, Briefly News reported that a young woman and her brother stole people's hearts when they broke it down on the dancefloor. South Africans enjoyed watching the adorable moment.

reported that a young woman and her brother stole people's hearts when they broke it down on the dancefloor. South Africans enjoyed watching the adorable moment. Internet users were happy to see media personality Khanyi Mbau hopping on her own viral dance challenge with her siblings, which included online personality Lasizwe Dambuza. People praised the star for her trendsetting ways.

A TikTok video showed two siblings flex impressive i'bujwa dance moves, leaving local social media users to reminisce about the good old days.

Source: Briefly News