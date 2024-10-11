One lady showed off how her bother who used to be i’Bujwa, unveiled their killer dance moves in a TikTok video

The footage grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter

Two siblings took Mzansi back to the good old days as they flexed their impressive dance moves that set the internet ablaze.

SA siblings showed off their impressive iBujwa dance moves in a TikTok video. Image: @its.bahole

Source: TikTok

Woman's brother, who used to be i’Bujwa, shows off dance moves

Social media user @its.bahole shared a video showing her and her brother's heartwarming bond. The adorable pair busted their Bujwa dance moves for the world to see, and boy, they killed it.

While taking to TikTok, @its.bahole poked fun at her bother, saying:

"He still dances is’Bujwa even today lol."

Their killer moves amused the online community, and many reminisced about the past.

Watch the heartwarming video of the siblings breaking it down on the dance floor:

People react to the sister and brother dance duo video

Social media users were entertained as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter.

User said:

"love this bond."

Gauhelo Tlou added:

"These were good old days."

NZ wrote:

"Not the computer dance move."

Bree Bree expressed:

"The dog is just happy to be there."

NondumisoM added:

"And this used to be their song, I miss this era."

Isabel commented:

"I used to know how to dance during bujwa times."

Wendy_Noxolo shared:

"Ha Atisa yho and he used to do the most mxm ko Leondale high."

Siblings steal hearts with impressive dance moves in viral video

Briefly News previously reported that two talented siblings impressed online users with their fantastic dance moves.

A TikTok video shared by social media user @ur.local.fairy_cpt shows a young hun dancing with her little brother. The duo busted off some impressive dance moves that wowed many South Africans online. The pair danced to the rhythm of the music, captivating netizens with their vibe as they broke it down the dance floor.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News