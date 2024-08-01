A group of ladies took on the latest dance challenge and showed off their incredible moves

The TikTok clip grabbed the attention of many, gearing loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

The women's killer dance moves amused South African netizens as they rushed to the comment section with laughter

These women set the internet ablaze with killer dance moves after they took on the trending dance challenge.

Church women slayed the Mkhukhu dance challenge in a TikTok video that amused many. Image: @thuli_soulsista.

Source: TikTok

Church huns take on Mkhukhu dance challenge

These ladies were not playing as they showed off their impressive dance moves in a video shared by @Thuli_soulsista on TikTok. The women are wearing white shirts and black skirts while busting off their fire moves.

The women took on the Mkhukhu dance challenge, and they killed it. The footage caught many people's attention, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the clip of the ladies breaking it down the dance floor below:

Mzansi loves the women's dance moves

The church ladies' fire moves amused social media users. Many took to the comments section to crack jokes, while others simply laughed it off.

LoverzHunterOfficial said:

"Church should be a place of happiness. God bless you all."

Tshenolo Motlhankana wrote:

"Front row, on the far right. She’s the one that said “let’s."

Sbusisoaaron commented:

"There's nothing wrong la.. Nathi si happy mus e konka.. It's all about happiness, that's it."

Pitso Daniel Mhaule cracked a joke, saying:

"Bomme ba st mary le st Raphael dangerous these ones ba nele style."

Percy Oupa was entertained:

"You killed it, ladies."

Danelgelderblom1234 shared:

"I'm on my way to church.. Nice ladies."

