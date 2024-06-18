South African media personality Bontle Modiselle impressed many netizens on social media

The actress and dancer also jumped in on the Mkhukhu dance challenge on TikTok

Many fans and followers of the star complimented her, saying that she closed off the dance challenge with her sleek moves

Bontle Modiselle does the 'Mkhukhu' dance challenge. Image: @bontle.modiselle

Source: Instagram

No matter what you can say, Bontle Modiselle is definitely the queen of dance. The star recently shared a clip of herself that set social media abuzz.

Bontle Modiselle jumps on the 'MKK' dance challenge

Without a doubt, Bontle Modiselle always gives on every dance challenge she has done. The girl who once made it to the Guinness World Records recently set the bar high for other dancers.

The amapiano dancer and actress recently joined the list and jumped in on the Mkhukhu dance challenge. The star posted the video of herself doing the challenge on her TikTok and Instagram page and captioned the clip:

"@Kmat - you will always be famous!!! This one is the one! #MkhukhuChallenge #hayivallee #mkhukhu #MkhukhuDanceChallenge."

Watch the video below:

Netizens impressed with Bontle's moves

Many netizens were captivated by Bontle Modiselle's dance moves. See some of the comments below:

Mamyeni said:

"Indlondlo yama challenge wee ngeke."

Veronica Nhlerovee M complimented:

"The only corrector I know...abanye mabahlale phansi."

ThickQueen wrote:

"Once Bontle does any challenge, its chai."

Surpie.M responded:

"If knew how to dance like this...every mcimbi I go to I was gonna open a circle the whole night non-stop."

NgcoboSimps praised:

"The only mkhukhu dance that makes sense. I've been waiting for you to jump on this one."

Becky commented:

"No one will ever nail any dance moves ngaphandle kwakho."

theguurlnextdoor_ mentioned:

"Been waiting on you to do the challenge. You made Moving the waist haha."

Granny Nkabinde replied:

"I knew you are going to nail it."

Nadia Nakai slammed for doing Water challenge in AKA's memory

In a related Briefly News story, rapper Nadia Nakai joined the sultry challenge with a message for her late lover, AKA, and got grilled.

She said in the message that she hoped Bhova, who was assassinated in February, was proud of her and was slammed for bringing dishonour to his name by dancing "inappropriately" for a dead man.

