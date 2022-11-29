Bontle Modiselle has made history by breaking the Guinness World Record for the Largest Amapiano Dance

The Dance Yodumo judge thanked everyone who helped her reach the milestone in a social media post

South African peeps and celebrities flocked to the viral Instagram post to congratulate the celebrity

Bontle Modiselle has made history for herself and Mzansi at large. The choreographer made Guinness World Records.

The dance judge revealed to her followers on Instagram that she set a world record for the Largest Amapiano Dance. Bontle was the one who choreographed and performed the synchronised dance.

Beaming with pride, Bontle celebrated the huge achievement by writing::

"We’re Official Guiness World Record Holders for: The Largest Amapiano Dance, Choreographed by yours truly, performed Synchronised at the same time. Achieved on @stumbosa Record Breakers. Wow!"

The stunner was overjoyed to be recognized, but she didn't forget about the other people who helped her achieve her goal. Bontle praised her dance partner and her entire team for putting their trust in her.

Bontle also expressed gratitude to the producers who provided her with fire Amapiano tracks to work with.

"We did it @quintusjansen! Thank you so much for trusting me with this. A true honour! Shoutout to my bro @alfakat__ on the fire production of the music. Thank you to @tllhogi_m & @kananelo_n_ who were my amazing support - I’m blessed and happy to share moments with you two. To every dancer who came and showed up, thank you for making it all possible. It would have been nothing without you."

After seeing the seven snaps that accompanied Bontle's caption, Mzansi celebs, including Minnie Dlamini, plus netizens congratulated Bontle in the comments. Celebs and peeps wrote:

@ceecee_ndaba said:

"Come on!!! "

@refilwemodiselle shared:

"So proud of you baby ❤️❤️"

@minniedlamini posted:

"Congratulations darling ❤️"

@alfakat__ wrote:

"History has been made sis. GOD DID!"

@beatzbyleksai reacted:

"Congratulations @bontle.modiselle!!! I’m happy for you! "

@tumelo_lushaba also said:

"This is HUGE Congratulations @bontle.modiselle and your entire team "

@preciousflower31 also shared:

"What an achievement, congratulations "

@thithaa.x added:

"congratulations mama! continue to inspire me "

