Social media users are convinced Unathi Nkayi's recent Instagram post was directed at former co-worker Sizwe Dhlomo

Dhlomo came under fire from peeps after reports that he played a part in the firing of another co-worker months after his fallout with Unathi Nkayi

Fans accused him of being a bully who always gets things done his way because he is close to the station's board members

South Africans concluded that Unathi Nkayi posted a cryptic post to throw shade at her former co-worker Sizwe Dhlomo.

Fans think Unathi Nkayi's recent post was making fun of Sizwe Dhlomo. Image: @unathi.co and @sizwedhlomo.

Source: Instagram

Dhlomo charted Twitter trends following allegations that he was involved in Kaya FM firing station manager Sibongile Mtyala after she had refused to follow orders from Sizwe.

Fans blasted him for being a bully who was difficult to work with because of his privileges. Peeps also made an example of when Unathi Nkayi was laid off from a job after a minor fallout with Sizwe.

Taking to her Instagram page, Unathi Nkayi shared a snap where she is laughing alongside Malaine Bala. According to ZAlebs, fans said the cryptic post aimed to make fun of Sizwe's current situation.

The publication even noted that one fan jumped into the comments section to express how much she hated Sizwe Dlomo and the former Idols SA judge reacted to the comment with laughing emojis. The comment read:

"He is exposing himself sana!! I hate him so much!!"

Musa Mseleku’s 4th wife, Mangwabe angers Uthando Nes’thembu viewers, peeps say she behaves like she’s single

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Uthando Nes'thembu viewers have once again expressed their genuine feelings about Mangwabe's "rude" behaviour in the show's latest Season.

Mzansi peeps have always said they believe that Mangwabe is the source of problems in the polygamous marriage.

Peeps called Mangwabe out after seeing that her behaviour hadn't changed even with the public outcry. Online users said she is not making things easy in ensuring the complicated marriage works. Netizens said she acts like a single woman. Peeps even went so far as to label Mangwabe as toxic.

