Musa Mseleku's fourth wife, Mangwabe, has been labelled a control freak and toxic individual by Uthando Nesthembu viewers

According to South African online peeps, MaNgwabe does not act like a woman married to a polygamous man

The recent uproar follows a wave of social media outrage that began at the start of Season 6 of the hit reality show

Uthando Nes'thembu viewers have once again expressed their genuine feelings about Mangwabe's "rude" behaviour in the show's latest Season.

Uthando Nes'thembu viewers have chastised Musa Mseleku's fourth wife, MaNgwabe, for her behaviour. Image: @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Mzansi peeps have always said they believe that Mangwabe is the source of problems in the polygamous marriage.

Peeps called Mangwabe out after seeing that her behaviour hadn't changed even with the public outcry. Online users said she is not making things easy in ensuring the complicated marriage works.

Netizens said she acts like a single woman. Peeps even went so far as to label Mangwabe as toxic.

According to The Citizen, MaNgwabe has threatened to ditch Mseleku countless times. The threats started when the issue of bringing in a fifth wife into the marriage arose.

See other comments from angry Uthando Nes'thembu below:

@NtombikayiseBa6 said:

"I don’t blame MaKhumalo and MaCele for giving MaNgwabe a cold shoulder, she’s rude. Uyacika #Uthandonesthembu"

@bewildered_Ano shared:

"#uthandonesithembu MaYeni knows her son and knows the best thing to do is distances herself from his actions. MaNgwabe constantly acts like she doesn’t know how her actions affect those around her and Musa not calling her out is why she will continue doing as she pleases."

@NomaGumbiSays posted:

"It is rude for MaNgwabe to walk in late & laugh like it's no big deal. No apology, no explanation to every1 there & MaCele was told she couldn't leave until MaNgwabe got there. #UthandoNesthembu"

@12Ckie replied:

"Mangwabe have cheating tendencies #Uthandonesthembu"

@Asante_Ayanda commented:

"Mangwabe is exhausting #Uthandonesthembu"

@tintswalomegacy wrote:

"Mangwabe doesn't want in anymore, her body language says it all #Uthandonesthembu"

@IamSandzzzz reacted:

"Mangwabe always thinks she's important ke#Uthandonesthembu"

@paballo_patsa also said:

"MaNgwabe is the weakest link in this polygamous marriage. I'm saying this because she's not a team player. #Uthandonesthembu"

@MaabuleM added:

"MaNgwabe behaves like she's single. We not saying she shouldn't help her family but she must know when. She should've helped with the birthday preparations and then went to her family. Mbali acts like she's a special wife. When it's her turn, they shouldn't help her #Uthandonesthembu"

Source: Briefly News