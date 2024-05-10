A South African father went viral on TikTok after gifting his two daughters apartments each at their Umemulo ceremony

The video shows the daughters surprised and overjoyed as they receive the framed title deeds

The video gained much traction, and Mzansi viewers applauded the father's generosity

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A Mzansi dad won online praise after gifting his daughters apartments. Image: @ayandan2li, Westend61

Source: TikTok

Some parents are just in a league of their own when it comes to raising their children.

A now viral TikTok video shows a father from Durban gifting his two daughters each their own apartment.

Father hands over title deeds to daughters

A video shared by a friend, Ayanda (@ayandan2li), shows the two daughters on stage with their father during their umemulo event (Zulu traditional coming-of-age ceremony).

The father can be heard expressing his pride in his daughters before announcing that he was giving them each their own apartment with their own title deeds.

The daughters can be seen overcome with joy and surprise as they are given framed documents confirming that they were indeed property owners.

"I’ve never been happier for them, they’re truly deserving! Umemulo is a coming-of-age ceremony to celebrate young girls coming into womanhood," Ayanda said in his caption.

SA gushes over parents' generous apartment gift

The video garnered many views and comments on TikTok with many netizens in awe of the major gift that the parents had given their daughters.

MaGasa✨ replied:

"I wanna be this parent️."

Nolwazi Maka Phupholami❤ said:

"Eminye imndeni guys ♥️ (Some families guys)."

Hope replied:

"Izingane ezihlelelwe (Planned children)."

YuzeNasie commented:

"The most epic event kwaKhumalo ."

VangileVangy commented:

"Bekumnandi kwaKhumalo angifuni ungasho (It was very nice at the Khumalos I must say)."

Nosipho wrote:

"Izingane ezinabazali (Children that have parents)."

Amanda Nyandeni commented:

"Kuthiwa banikezwa ama title deed? Lo baba uhlalaphi? Yoh (He gave them title deeds? Where does this father live?)."

Mom buys luxury apartment for 16-year-old daughter

In another story, Briefly News reported that a mother left Mzansi in complete shock by surprising her 16-year-old teen with a luxury apartment in a jaw-dropping act of generosity.

TikTok user @https_rin4y3.com uploaded the video of her apartment, the gift her mother bought for her.

The heartwarming post shows the teenager giving a tour of the stunningly furnished apartment. The mother's incredible love and support left the teen speechless as her dreams of independence and having her own space suddenly became a reality.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News