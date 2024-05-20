The Real Housewives of Johannesburg has reportedly been cancelled after three seasons due to low viewership numbers

Fans expressed that the show's cast members were not delivering, with many not even being married

Suggestions were made to move the show to a different platform or bring back the original cast to revive its potential

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

There are several reports on social media that the popular show The Real Housewives of Johannesburg has officially been cancelled. The show which has three seasons was allegedly cancelled due to low numbers.

‘The Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ has allegedly been cancelled. Image: @Jabu_Macdonald

Source: Twitter

RHOJ allegedly cancelled after three seasons

It seems like one of the most popular reality TV shows The Real Housewives of Johannesburg has been cancelled. The popular show ran for three seasons, featuring popular faces like Christall Kay, Nicole Watson and Mamus Koka.

The news about the show's cancellation was shared on the popular microblogging platform X by the entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald. He wrote:

"Real Housewives of Johannesburg has been cancelled."

Fans react to RHOJ being cancelled

Surprisingly, social media users thought that it was about time for the show to be cancelled. Many said the cast members were no longer delivering, and most of them were not even married.

@Karabo_Mokgoko commented:

"They shot themselves in the foot by not airing it on compact tbh. Not that it would’ve prevented the cancellation but it would’ve made a difference."

@JustOneRedRose wrote:

"Why didn’t they award the tender to the company that produces Durban?"

@archie_success said:

"Iyoh, the original S1 and S2 cast should have remained and they should have moved the show to Showmax."

@gift_bee noted:

"After Christal and Brinnette were dropped they were headed for this place. Hope another production company picks it up and brings back the OGs. It has so much potential with the old cast…"

@LM_Rebirth wrote:

"Last season was giving “faking it like La-C” to many fraudsters came out of the woodwork… At some point, it felt like 80% of the cast was using Uber to get around… But good riddance."

MaBlerh to host The Real Housewives of Durban Season 4 reunion

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that MaBlerh is making a comeback to host The Real Housewives of Durban season four reunion. Having taken up hosting duties for the previous session, the radio and TV personality is expected to bring all the tea to the table.

Everybody's favourite host, MaBlerh, will return for a sit down with the Real Housewives of Durban season four cast.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News