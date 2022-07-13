Viewers of the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora have dished their thoughts on the recent episodes

Peeps are not feeling Duncan's storyline, and they want writers to kill the character off

Taking to social media, many threatened to boycott the show if the producers didn't step up

Gomora is trending on social media once again. The show has been on the timelines a lot as fans share their thoughts and concerns on the show.

‘Gomora’ fans have called on the writers to remove Duncan from the show. Image: @TVMzansiAfrica

Source: Twitter

First, fans complained about the character Qhoqhoqho played by Pakamisa Zwedala. Many said the character was annoying and should be taken out.

Now the viewers are not happy with Duncan Leballo's storyline. Peeps feel the storyline being portrayed by the talented Aubrey Mmakola is dragging and should also be booted off the show.

Taking to Twitter, many viewers called upon the producers of the show to do something about Duncan or risk losing more viewers.

@BlackBarbie_Chi said:

"This Duncan & Sibongile storyline stresses me out so much ☹️ #Gomora."

@kagisolive wrote:

"Doesn't Duncan have a job or something.? He can't be popping up like that. #Gomora #GomoraMzansi."

@Miskbby added:

"Zodwa is about to make Duncan n Sbosh breath through the straws. Its about to go down. The whole of Gomora is about to know the truth. #gomoramzansi."

@Thembi_khoza commented:

"This Duncan character annoys me #Gomora."

@SiweehKay added:

"Sbosh is really losing it now. How does she talk about what Duncan said, while on stage? #Gomora #GomoraMzansi."

