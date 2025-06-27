South African radio personality Minnie Ntuli recently confessed to writing the letter that made Nonku angry on the last episode of RHOD

The Gagasi FM star admitted to this during her recent interview, where she was sharing her side of the story

Many fans of the show were shook by Ntuli's revelation regarding the Nonku letter, which caused a buzz on social media

Minnie Ntuli made a damning confession regarding Nonku's letter. Image: Supplied

Haibo! What kind of mean person is Minnie Ntuli, though? Just a few hours after she admitted to being mean and rude towards Londie London during the Real Housewives of Durban season 5, she made yet another damning confession that involved Nonku Williams.

Recently, during her candid interview, Minnie Ntuli left many stunned after she confessed and admitted to having written the letter that made Nonku fume and exit the show during the last episode of season 5.

The Real Housewives of Durban fans were upset by this revelation, which has cost them one of their favourite cast members, leading to the Gagasi FM radio host being dragged on social media once again.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Minnie Ntuli's confession

Shortly after she admitted to being the one who wrote the letter, many netizens flooded the timeline with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@LetHerCookPS said:

"Minnie being the one who wrote that letter to Nonku is diabolical because it's scary how she was one of the people who ran to comfort Nonku after she had read it."

@meaghandmacc wrote:

"I told y'all Minnie is a terrorist. She went and did her own reunion, dropped the podcast episode before the actual reunion, and she’s the one who wrote the note that made Nonku lose her medulla and resign? I told y’all she’s not a good person. #RHODurbanS5 #RealHousewivesOfDBN."

@_missthato commented:

"So Minnie wrote that letter? She’s the reason why Nonku is not coming back 😭 #RHODurban."

@DeenickJ responded:

"She ran after Nonku, knowing she wrote the note and said nothing, what a horrible person Minnie is, sies. #RHODurban #RHODurbanS5."

@LethaboMakgoba replied:

"Minnie and Nonku not attending the reunion is such a huge slap in our faces tbh. What are we gonna watch? Sorisha is telling us that she waited seven years in line for a Birkin?"

@BontleMS mentioned:

"Bathong, so it was Minnie who wrote that letter to Nonku? Haaibo, this girl. And she acted so innocent at the table. And even ran after Nonku to comfort her! The reunion was really gonna be tough for her. #RHODurban #RHODurbanS5."

@RebrandedAzul shared:

"Minnie admitting that she is the one who wrote the letter that caused Nonku to spiral and ultimately quit the show? I DID NOT SEE THIS ONE COMING! #RHODurban."

Netizens reacted to Minnie admitting to having written Nonku's letter. Image: @nonkuwilliams

Nonku WIlliams releases a book

In more RHOD updates, Briefly News previously reported that Nonku Williams has finally let go and released her highly anticipated memoir, Unapologetically Me. The book, first announced in 2024, is a window into the reality TV star's life, her real life, raw and unfiltered.

Previously speaking about the book, Nonku said Unapologetically Me was more than the glitz and glam of her celebrity life:

"Unapologetically Me is my raw and inspiring story of my life as a woman the world thought they knew. Beyond the headlines and the drama lies a story of survival, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of self-discovery."

