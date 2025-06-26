South African controversial rapper Shebeshxt found himself trending again for all the wrong reasons

A trending video of the Ambulance hitmaker showing off a gun during his live on social media went viral

Many netizens were disappointed at the rapper's behaviour as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Shebeshxt showed off a firearm online. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Shebeshxt seems like he isn't learning from his past mistakes. The Limpopo-based rapper became the talk of the town after a video of him showing off a dangerous object that had many netizens stunned went viral.

Recently, the controversial online news platform MDNews posted a video of the star playing with a gun on their X (formerly Twitter) page. This video left many people concerned about his drastic behaviour after many labelled him a bad influence for young kids.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens react to Shebeshxt showing off a gun

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Shebeshxt's recent unruly behaviour during a livestream.

Here are some of the comments below:

@starvahlover said:

"Where is Mr Moloto when we need him."

@IsaacMbongela wrote:

"Looks like a gangster artist. He should meet other serious gangsters in the Cape Flats. I want to see something..."

@Elixir_Africa commented:

"@SAPoliceService, there's no way that this guy is fit and proper to hold a firearm license (assuming that the gun is brandishing is real and legal). Please update us."

@Ketso28 responded:

"I think he is crashing out. He has tried to suppress the real him, and now he doesn't really care, tjo."

@Ephraim_Snr replied:

"This guy need serious help."

@MrJinxRSA mentioned:

"Speaking on behalf of all South Africans, we need to cancel this boy. He's a Bad Influence."

@CastleLarger stated:

"This chap is going to be a tragic documentary because people around him think this is cool."

Netizens reacted to Shebeshxt's unruly behaviour. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi blasts Julius Malema for using Shebeshxt

Meanwhile, Malema came through for Shebeshxt after the Limpopo rapper was left unattended at a government hospital when he was involved in a deadly accident in June 2024. Now, Nota is claiming that the EFF leader did not do it from the goodness of his heart.

This came after Shebeshxt hogged headlines for the wrong reasons when eagle-eyed netizens noticed suspicious objects in one of his videos. Commenting on one of the videos on his verified X account on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, Nota Baloyi slammed Shebe and Malema.

In his scathing comment, the outspoken The Hustlers Corner SA podcast co-host shared why he never believed in the Ambulance hitmaker. Baloyi also slammed Malema for using Shebeshxt to get votes.

Shebeshxt shares the pain of losing his daughter

In more Shebeshxt updates, Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt opened up about how painful it is to be without his daughter.

In an interview with E4 Podcast, the rapper, real name Lehlogonolo Chauke, revisited the fatal car accident which claimed the life of his daughter in June 2024. In an interview, the Limpopo-born star said he is experiencing eternal pain after losing someone he brought into the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News