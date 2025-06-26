Many South Africans have been praising the talented actress Amanda DuPont on social media

This was after an online user posted a beautiful picture of the star on X (Twitter) and asked netizens what they liked about Amanda

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to what they liked about the actress

SA praised actress Amanda Du Pont on social media. Image: Amy Sussman and Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

One thing about the former Skeem Saam actress Amanda Du Pont is that she is effortlessly beautiful without a doubt. Recently, many fans had a lot to say about the star and her journey in the limelight.

An online user @KeletsoMss posted a cute picture of the star on X (formerly Twitter) and questioned Mzansi about that one thing they liked or hated about Du Pont.

See the post below:

Netizens shared what they liked about Amanda Du Pont

Shortly after the post was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their opinions on what they liked and hated about the actress. Others joked about a scene of her putting Kwaito in a suitcase on Skeem Saam.

Here are some of the comments below:

@RamaphiriMpho jokingly said:

"She’ll make you fit in the suitcase."

@itsyooboyrele wrote:

"She’s very nice, bumped into her in Cape Town last year."

@HumbleW42315015 commented:

"She always stands on business."

@Mnikazi_Walo mentioned:

"I'll never forgive her for putting my homeboy Kwaito in a suitcase."

@ZYantolo7 complimented her:

"She is very pretty, though she also lied about being from a Royal family."

@Nkhataphillip74 responded:

"She is definitely a boss babe."

@MissMbongwa replied:

"Her skincare brand is one of the best in South Africa, period. Go and get you guys some Lelive."

Amanda DuPont's alleged boyfriend shows off cash

While netizens continue to highlight what they liked and hated about the former Skeem Saam actress, in April 2025, it was reported on social media that Du-Pont's alleged new boyfriend, Bafana Sindane, was showing off his moola online.

A resurfaced video of Amanda Du Pont’s alleged new boyfriend, Bafana Sindane, flaunting money during an event for his new Ferrari was shared by social media user @NalaThokozane.

The video shared on Sunday, 20 April, showed Bafana Sindane retrieving a brick of money from his brown Louis Vuitton crossbody bag. Sindane put the brick of cash on his head while dancing to Kwelanga 2.0 by Bassie, M-Touch, Ranger & Amaza featuring Tman Xpress and LeeMcKrazy.

Men in the background joined in and celebrated with Sindane. The event, which was a celebration of his new Ferrari, took place in December 2024 and was attended by the who's who in the entertainment industry.

Amanda Du Pont flaunts Hermès Birkin bag

In more Amanda Du Pont updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the actress' latest purchase, a R450K Hermès Birkin.

Netizens couldn't get over the price tag on Amanda's new bag, and many debated whether it was indeed pre-loved. The video of her unboxing the luxury bag was posted by the controversial gossipmonger and blogger Musa Khawula.

