Actress Amanda du-Pont has swiftly moved on following her divorce from Shawn Rodriques after three years of marriage

A photo of Amanda and her alleged new partner surfaced on Twitter, prompting a mixed reaction from South Africans, with some noting a resemblance to her ex

Speculation and comments ranged from comparisons to her ex-husband, observations about her new partner's appearance, and conjecture about who initiated the relationship

Amanda du-Pont has finally moved on, a few months after finalising her divorce from Shawn Rodriques three years after getting married.

Amanda du-Pont has reportedly moved on a few months after her divorce. Image: @amandadupont

Source: Instagram

Amanda du-Pont seemingly moves on

It did not take controversial actress Amanda du-Pont much time to find love again after going her separate ways with her husband Shawn Rodriques. Amanda and Shawn's marriage ended after only three years and the rumours on social media suggest that the union hit rock bottom due to her GBV allegations against Uyajola 9/9 host Jub Jub.

A picture of the actress alongside her alleged new boo was shared on Twitter by the popular page, @MDNnewss. The post read:

"Amanda Du-Pont and her new man."

Mzansi reacts to pictures of Amanda du-Pont's alleged new man

As expected, South Africans flooded social media with mixed reactions about the actress' alleged new boo. Some said he bears a striking resemblance to her ex, others were genuinely happy that she has moved on.

@KhumaloDanica wrote:

"She chooses vanilla and I like that for her."

@ace_anele added:

"Only if the mlungu knew what Kwaito went through, he is still traumatized ingane kamantuli."

@Aria4991 wrote:

"Her and Pearl Modiadie have something in common."

@AmuMabasa2 added:

"Dude looks like a Russian Drug lord's assistant, Mikhail Volkov... How much you wanna bet dude is from Bedfordview... "

@anneme69 said:

"Looks like her ex."

@Nolofy commented:

"She went looking for him. No ways he went after her. Unless it was a hook-up with detailed requirements by her."

