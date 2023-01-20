Actress Amanda du-Pont and Shawn Rodrigues have officially ended their marriage of nearly three years

The former couple used to serve couple goals on Instagram but have now deleted pictures with each other

Their divorce was a trending topic on social media platforms with people commenting about the difficulties of marriage

Amanda Du-Pont and Shawn Rodrigues have officially parted ways. Image: @amandadupont/Instagram and @10ThingsZA/Twitter

Source: UGC

Amanda du-Pont and Shawn Rodriques have parted ways and erased all evidence of their union on their social media pages.

According to TimesLIVE, their divorce has been processed by the courts and no one saw it coming. The news spread on social media as fans wondered what caused their unexpected separation.

To the public, Amanda and Shawn seemed like the perfect couple who lived a life of leisure while travelling the world and raising their dogs.

Shawn proposed to Amanda in 2018 while they were in the Maldives and their romantic moment was shared on Instagram with their millions of followers.

At the moment the duo have not made a public announcement about their divorce.

Mzansi's comments about Amanda's divorce

Julie Nakin said:

"Marriage is hard work. Did it for almost 46 yrs lost my darling husband two yrs ago. Definitely not pap and vleis . Lots of compromise and heaps of forgiveness is needed."

Lesego Maake stated:

"I blame Jub Jub."

Terrence NdabeZitha mentioned:

"Marriage in this era is a scam that no rational person must subscribe to. By all measures, marriage is irrational."

Vinolia Kgaladi added:

"And she will be married again soon. Some ladies are lucky they get in and out of marriages while others never taste even one."

Bongani Khanyile posted:

"It explains the recent thirst trap antics. She's letting you all know she's back in the game with vengeance."

