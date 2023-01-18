Moonchild Sanelly has added to the long list of celebrities who have admitted to battling mental health

The talented singer recently headed to her social media pages to reveal that she was not ok and was feeling tired

However, some social media users took the opportunity to troll the star saying she is don't ok because of her OnlyFans account

The List hitmaker Moonchild Sanelly has shared some personal issues on her Twitter page.

Moonchild's fans shared mixed reactions after she said she is not OK. Image: @moonchildsanelly.

Source: Instagram

Moonchild added to the list of local celebrities who are opening up about going through the most behind closed doors.

Moonchild Sanelley says she is not OK

According to ZAlebs, the top South African singer headed to her Twitter page to share something personal with her fans. The singer said she is not okay and is tired.

Fans usually flood timelines with cute messages of encouragement and support but the My Power hitmaker's followers took the opportunity to drag her.

Some said it was because she started an OnlyFans account.

Moonchild Sanelly's stans blasted those who were making fun of her. Many said they were disgusted by how some social media users decided to make fun of the star when they should have offered her support. One wrote:

"What an awful thing to say to someone who openly shares a moment of vulnerability. SHAME ON YOU. And a woman flexing her bodily autonomy would only have a positive impact on her emotional health because it’s an expression of FREEDOM. You ignorant misogynist."

