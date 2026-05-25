Authorities warned that a leaking industrial chemical tank in Garden Grove, California, could potentially fail, prompting emergency planning and heightened safety concerns

Officials said the tank contained around 26,498 litres of methyl methacrylate, a highly flammable substance commonly used in plastics manufacturing

Emergency teams monitored the situation closely while authorities worked to reduce risks linked to possible tank failure and wider public safety concerns

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Thousands of residents in parts of Southern California were placed on high alert after authorities warned that a leaking chemical tank at an aerospace facility could potentially fail and create a dangerous emergency situation.

The picture showed a map of areas that are being evacuated. Image: @cbsla

Source: TikTok

The incident, which drew widespread concern, was shared by @cbsla on 23 May 2026. Officials said the issue involved an industrial tank located at a facility in Garden Grove, Orange County. According to emergency responders, the tank contained an estimated 26,498 litres of methyl methacrylate, a chemical commonly used in plastic manufacturing and industrial production.

Authorities described the substance as highly flammable and highly volatile, raising concerns over the possibility of a larger hazard should the tank rupture completely. Emergency teams monitored the site closely while surrounding communities waited for updates as officials worked to contain risks.

Orange County Fire Authority division chief Craig Covey described the situation as one of the most serious incidents he had encountered during more than three decades of emergency service. Officials warned that if the tank failed entirely, it could potentially create an explosion risk or release additional dangerous chemicals into the surrounding environment. Covey said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"This is gonna happen unless some brilliant guy behind me here figures out how we can mitigate this incident. This thing is going to fail. We don't know when. This is as bad as I've ever seen. This is real, don't mess around ... I've been in the fire service for 32 years, and it's the most significantly dangerous event I've ever been a part of."

Specialists monitor site after California chemical incident

More than 40,000 residents across multiple Southern California communities were reportedly impacted by precautionary measures and safety planning linked to the incident. Authorities continued monitoring the site while specialists worked to assess structural risks and determine the safest path forward.

Chemical incidents involving industrial facilities often require highly specialised emergency responses due to risks involving air quality, fire hazards and surrounding infrastructure. Officials urged residents in affected areas to remain aware of updates from local authorities. The video shared by the account @cbsla had many people in the comments mentioning filing lawsuits.

The picture on the left showed a CBS news reporter describing how the situation looked like. Image: @cbsla

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

People angered by the carelessness

Scalpershalloffame wrote:

“The lawsuits are gonna be crazy.”

Daplumberman wrote:

“Why isn’t the news reporting what the exact chemical is? I have yet to hear what this chemical is. All I hear is ‘a highly toxic chemical.’”

Stiff wrote:

“Isn’t this the state where they have such strict safety measures that you can’t take the tag off a mattress?”

Dougwilliams5132 wrote:

“Why is it legal to have this company so close to residential areas?”

Lizzette Cima wrote:

“The hospitals are going to be bad. That’s what I’m scared about. 😭😩”

Stray dog wrote:

“Zero safeguards in place yet again.”

Demfighter wrote:

“I worked in this facility years ago. They make aircraft windshields and windows for military and commercial use.”

J516 wrote:

“How do you allow an aerospace company or any company to operate in a residential area without a plan to deal with issues like this? And how does the fire department not train for scenarios like this?”

Ky wrote:

“This is why zoning is extremely important, because why are there 40k people in the vicinity of these chemicals?”

Astra wrote:

“And people say California is over-regulated. Smh, how much you want to bet that the company lobbied to not have to build any kind of fail-safe?”

Teda370 wrote:

“This did not start in 24 hours. The degradation of these tanks happened over an extended period of time. Where were the daily inspections?”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to chemicals

Source: Briefly News