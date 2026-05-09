A watchdog group found traces of a harmful chemical in baby cereal, bread, maize meal and wheat flour sold in South Africa

The African Centre for Biodiversity says finding glyphosate in baby cereal is deeply worrying

Two of the products tested came back with glyphosate levels above the legal limit, raising serious questions about what South Africans are eating every day

Nerissa Naidoo, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, previously worked as an editor, content creator, researcher, and ghostwriter before joining the team.

A baby eating cereal. Images: elkor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - A report released in February 2026 by the African Centre for Biodiversity has raised alarm bells about what is ending up in some of South Africa's most commonly eaten foods. The organisation tested a range of staple products and found traces of glyphosate in maize meal, wheat flour, bread, and baby cereal. This is the active ingredient in a product widely used to kill weeds. Two of the products came back with levels that went over the legal default limit. This caused the ACB to formally ask the Department of Agriculture to ban glyphosate and glyphosate-based herbicides in the country.

Why glyphosate in baby cereal is a big deal?

Glyphosate is an endocrine disruptor. It can affect their physical health and development. Babies also face a higher risk than adults because their organs are still developing. They eat more food relative to their body weight, and their bodies are not yet fully equipped to process and clear out harmful chemicals. The concern is not just about a single exposure but about eating these products day after day. This, unfortunately, is exactly what millions of South African families do with staples like maize meal and bread.

How did glyphosate get into the food?

According to the report, glyphosate is not approved for use on wheat in South Africa, which makes its presence in wheat flour and baby cereal even harder to explain. The ACB suspects that a farming practice called pre-harvest desiccation, where crops are sprayed with chemicals shortly before harvest to dry them out and speed up the process, could be one reason.

One maize meal sample that tested positive was labelled as genetically modified, which connects directly to the issue since GM maize varieties in South Africa are often engineered to tolerate glyphosate. This means that the herbicide is sprayed directly onto the crop while it grows.

Current news on the chemical?

Glyphosate has been a hot topic for years. In 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, working with the World Health Organisation, classified glyphosate as a probable human carcinogen.

The ACB's request for a ban has not yet been acted on by the Department of Agriculture.

A person testing for chemicals in a lab. Images: nicolas_/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on food and product safety stories

Briefly News recently reported that informally made three-legged pots were found to contain possible traces of lead. The Department of Health warned that lead poisoning has no visible signs, making it one of the hardest health risks to detect at home.

The South African government stepped in to reassure women that sanitary pads are safe. This was after a study raised concerns about chemicals found in various menstrual products.

Nearly 18 months after children died from food poisoning linked to spaza shops in South Africa, investigations are still ongoing with no charges filed.

Source: Briefly News