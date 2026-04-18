Ongoing investigations into child food poisoning deaths in South Africa remain unresolved nearly 18 months later

Authorities cited poor food storage and organophosphates as causes, but no spaza shop owners have been charged yet

Calls for accountability intensify as the government vows to enhance transparency and protect community health

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Authorities linked the deaths to organophosphates and poor food storage practices at spaza shop. Image: EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Nearly 18 months after food poisoning incidents that killed more than 20 children, no one has been held accountable, with investigations still ongoing.

Poor food storage practices at spaza shops

According to The Citizen, authorities linked the deaths to organophosphates and poor food storage practices at spaza shops, sparking public outrage and a nationwide drive to register spaza shops and informal traders. Four people were arrested in October 2024 in a case initially believed to be connected to the deaths. However, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi later clarified that the arrests were for illegal possession of a chemical. In a written parliamentary reply dated 20 March, the Ministry of Police said inquest dockets had been opened for each of the 2024 deaths, as well as similar child deaths reported since, but all cases remain under investigation.

The response followed a question from Htombenhle Mbele, who asked whether the South African Police Service (SAPS) had investigated or arrested any spaza shop owners linked to the contaminated food. The ministry said the inquest court must first determine whether any individual can be held responsible before charges can be brought. It added that updates on the progress of investigations would be communicated when available, in coordination with the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster partners and, where applicable, after confirmed court outcomes.

Mbele called for faster progress, saying this would reassure the public that those responsible are not allowed to operate with impunity. The ministry said the aim is to keep communities informed, strengthen public trust and demonstrate accountability while protecting public health.

Police said inquest dockets had been opened for each of the 2024 deaths. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

Other crime-related stories

Four of the seven children admitted to hospital following a suspected food poisoning incident in Msintsi have been treated and discharged, the Eastern Cape Department of Health said. The department said one child remains hospitalised and is receiving specialised critical care at Frere Hospital in KuGompo. The children were admitted to Cecilia Makiwane Hospital.

South Africans want foreign-owned spaza shops to be closed following the death of five children in Soweto. The five children were killed when they allegedly consumed food that they bought from a spaza shop. One year ago, two children were killed when they consumed biscuits from a spaza shop in the same area.

Police have uncovered several food safety violations in township spaza shops, especially those owned by foreign nationals. Some of these shops have been found selling rotten food with no expiry dates, as well as cool drinks manufactured in backrooms without passing through the official food testing and grading channels set by authorities like the SABS and the NRCS.

Source: Briefly News